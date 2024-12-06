Large File Delivery Improved with Streaming Miss Support | Fastly

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

Large File Delivery Improved with Streaming Miss Support | Fastly

Simon Wistow

VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly

StreamingPerformancesProduit

Today, we’re excited to announce two related features that lower bandwidth costs and reduce origin load for Fastly customers, resulting in faster downloads for their users: Streaming Miss and Large File Support.

Streaming Miss

Up until now, an object would be fetched from an origin server in full, written to disk, and then sent back to the client. With our new Streaming Miss feature, objects will be streamed back to the client immediately, and an object is written to cache only after the whole object has been fetched. This reduces the first byte latency, which is the time that the client must wait before it starts receiving the response body. The larger the object, the more pronounced the benefit of using this feature.

To illustrate this, let’s look at a download example. If a 25MB application is being served from an origin over a connection that’s giving each client ~375kb/s, the download will take about 70 seconds. If that application was cached on Fastly without the Streaming Miss feature, then the first client to get a miss would have to wait 70 seconds while Fastly fetched it from the origin, and only then would they start downloading from our edge server.

With Streaming Miss, the first client wouldn’t have to wait — they could start downloading from Fastly as soon as our edge servers receive the content.

Large File Support

The second feature we’re rolling out today is Large File Support. Previously, anything larger than 100MB was uncacheable on Fastly and streamed back to the user. Starting today, the maximum size is set to a whopping 5GB.

The practical upside of this is that our customers will now be able to offload content to us they couldn’t have before, including large PDFs, image-rich documents, audio and video files, and even application downloads and binary updates. Fastly will now be able to cache these files and greatly improve the end user experience.

Further Reading

Learn how to enable these two features here: “What support does Fastly have for large files?” The article also includes a few caveats and more information on potential failure cases.

As always, we welcome any questions, suggestions, and feature requests. Contact us by emailing support@fastly.com.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert