Legacy security tools: peace of mind at what price?

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Legacy security tools: peace of mind at what price?

Julie Rockett

Responsable du marketing produit, Fastly

Informations sur le secteurSécurité

For years we’ve been hearing stories from the field about security teams that buy the latest web app and API protection solutions but still fall victim to successful attacks. They do the research, go through the RFP process, check up on the vendor, feel like this is the tool that’s going to work — and then that peace of mind is diminished when attacks still get through

If you’ve experienced this too, you’re not alone. In fact, “Reaching the Tipping Point of Web Application and API Security,” a report we produced in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Research, reveals that companies use an average of 11 tools, yet 82% of respondents said they’ve experienced a successful attack in the past 12 months. 

What gives? How are attacks still getting through a whopping 11 tools on average? After surveying engineering, security, IT, and DevOps leaders across 500 organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and Japan, we’ve uncovered a few of the issues, and they may not be unfamiliar to you.

Too little correlation, too many manual processes

The most common challenge survey respondents reported was correlating data across multiple tools, cited by 32% of respondents. With so many tools from so many vendors, differing log formats to parse, lack of integrations, and under-staffed teams, it’s no wonder many companies struggle with this. 

Additionally, 30% of respondents indicated that manual processes hindered their ability to keep up. Many legacy tools require ruleset customization and testing. In fact, 68% of respondents said their organization developed new rules for deployed controls at least monthly, with efficacy testing typically lasting at least a week.

With that much time devoted to customizing and testing tools, then trying to parse out data from potentially thousands of datasets, security and engineering teams are left with little time for much else. More efficient tools integrate into your existing toolset and workflows and don’t require a lot of customization in order for them to work. 

False positives are common and time consuming

If the different web application and API security tools deployed by organizations worked effectively, perhaps the inefficiency of the workflow could be tolerated. You probably know from experience though, that’s not the case.

Respondents reported an average of 53 alerts per day from their web application and API security tools, with 45% of these ultimately determined to be false positives. The problem here is that you don’t know it’s a false positive until after you’ve done the work to investigate it. 

When a real attack does get through, 46% of our respondents said their systems were offline for an average of a few days. However, the same percentage of people said false positives caused just as much downtime. The ultimate result is that 75% of respondents said their organization spends equal or more time on false positives as actual attacks.

This is a disappointing finding as every minute spent on false positives is one not spent on application security strategy, process improvement, and skill up-leveling. Under-staffed or under-skilled security organizations are left fighting an uphill battle to protect their applications on a daily basis. It’s both a waste of time and resources. We need modern security tools to look at intent, not just action. 

Tools that aren’t turned on don’t work

With tools that are too hard to use and that waste time and resources, it’s no wonder that the users of these tools feel jaded. Our research says that 53% chose to shift to operating in log or monitor mode vs. full blocking mode, 12% report turning their tools off, and 26% report doing both. 

In other words, more than a third of respondents felt that completely shutting down their security tools was a less disruptive course of action than continuing to manage false positives. Even more disturbing is that these tools are turned off very shortly after they are deployed — 82% of respondents indicated their organization turned off web application and API protection tools less than one month after deploying. 

A new approach is needed

With data like this, it’s no surprise that companies say they’re ready for a new way. We need integrated, consolidated tooling that works across teams — but it looks like we already know that: 93% of respondents said they are interested in or planning to deploy a consolidated web application and API security solution to improve security efficacy, provide consistent protection across disparate application architectures and environments, and reduce costs.

There’s no time like the present to start updating and consolidating your processes and security stacks. For more information on this pressing topic, download the complete report

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert