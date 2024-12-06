A Look at Global CDN Performance in China

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

A Look at Global CDN Performance in China

Natalie Griffeth

Responsabile senior del marketing dei contenuti

PrestazioniCDN &amp; distribuzione

To successfully operate in China, multinational companies must provide a high-speed digital experience - selecting the right CDN provider is crucial for achieving this speed and driving long-term revenue growth. Despite bold claims from CDN providers, attaining top performance in China is complex. In this post, we’ll dive into a data-driven perspective on how global CDNs like Fastly, Akamai, and Cloudflare truly perform in China and what it takes to succeed in this critical market.

Despite claims from Akamai and Cloudflare that they outperform Fastly in China, we provide evidence to debunk these assertions and shed light on the actual process of using a global CDN in China.

Looking at the performance data

To perform an objective data-based look at CDN performance in China, Fastly uses 3rd party data from NetScaler (formerly Cedexis) to make an apples-to-apples comparison. The data below is theirs, not modified by Fastly, and gathered from real users in China for the first 8 months of 2024 (from January 1st through the end of August).**

Fastly’s mean, median, and 75th percentile performances in China were better than Akamai and Cloudflare without local CDN chaining. But what does that mean for you?

  • This means that Fastly’s average speed across all requests in this sample over the past two years is faster than theirs.

  • The most commonly seen response time for requests over the past two years is faster than theirs.

  • This means that when you look at the 75th percentile for performance in China (the measured response time for each provider where 75% of responses are below that time, and 25% are over it), Fastly performed better than Akamai and Cloudflare.

  • Most importantly, this means that Fastly outperforms these vendors in China. We do it without affiliate peering, and the extra speed Fastly offers in delivering content from your origin to a Chinese affiliate network is an advantage that the competition can’t overcome.

The performance gains you get with Fastly on the way to China are preserved once you’re in China, and the data validates this fact. So get faster everywhere, all over the world, and even in China, with Fastly.

Learn how selecting the right global CDN in China is pivotal in enabling speed and scaling revenue growth.

Ottieni il report

Choosing the right CDN

By choosing Fastly, you are not only optimizing your digital experience on a global scale but also ensuring that your performance in China aligns with or surpasses the expectations of the market’s digitally-savvy consumers. In a landscape where speed is paramount, Fastly’s unique approach offers a competitive edge that is essential for driving long-term growth and meeting the demands of one of the world’s most challenging markets. If you’re interested in learning more about how Fastly performs in China, check out this report.

Methodology**
NetScaler provides 24-hour period measurements for a subset of data collected from the
top 10 percent of contributing networks in the selected country, China. The latency metric
is time to first byte, which is the time it takes from when the client sends the request to
the time the first byte of the response arrives for secure static object delivery. NetScaler
calculates the mean, 50th percentile, 75th percentile, and 95th percentile for each CDN
every 24-hour period. We visualize this data in charts by taking the mean of all days in
each month for each CDN’s calculations, sampled from 2024-01-01 to 2024-08-31.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto