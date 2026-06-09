CDN & distribuzione
Page 1 of 7
CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.
Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue
Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity
As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage.
Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile
Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale.
Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.
No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership
What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior.
Routing delle richieste senza codice
Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato.
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF
Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.
Sei errori comuni nel live streaming (e come evitarli)
Dopo anni di supporto ad alcuni dei più grandi eventi di live streaming al mondo, abbiamo visto gli stessi errori ripresentarsi più e più volte. Ecco come evitarli.
Il traffico IA è cresciuto 6,5 volte più velocemente rispetto al traffico umano quest'anno
I dati di Fastly mostrano che il traffico IA è cresciuto del 30% da gennaio a maggio 2026, con i sistemi autonomi che rappresentano ormai quasi la metà delle richieste su Internet e stanno ridefinendo l'infrastruttura web.