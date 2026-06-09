CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry Thom Shutt Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance. 09 settembre 2026

Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue Jeff Alpen Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge. 06 agosto 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. 04 agosto 2026

Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. 30 luglio 2026

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity John Agger As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage. 22 luglio 2026

Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile Austin Spires, John Agger Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale. 20 luglio 2026

Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic Rebecca McCrory, Michael Cangelose, + 1 more What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S. 17 luglio 2026

No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership John Agger, Austin Spires What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior. 13 luglio 2026

Routing delle richieste senza codice Shane Burgess Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato. 30 giugno 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. 29 giugno 2026

UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF Ash Naiku, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots. 17 giugno 2026

Sei errori comuni nel live streaming (e come evitarli) Mark Richards Dopo anni di supporto ad alcuni dei più grandi eventi di live streaming al mondo, abbiamo visto gli stessi errori ripresentarsi più e più volte. Ecco come evitarli. 11 giugno 2026