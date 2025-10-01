Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Natalie Griffeth

Responsabile senior del marketing dei contenuti

Natalie lavora nel team di content marketing, promuovendo strategie e materiali collaterali per valorizzare il marchio Fastly. Natalie ha lavorato nel campo dei contenuti e delle strategie, rivolgendosi a un pubblico tecnico nel settore della sicurezza e del software, presso organizzazioni quali Synopsys e Keysight Technologies.

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  • Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?

    Natalie Griffeth, David King

    I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.

    IA
    + 2 more

  • Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Top 6 Radware Alternatives

    Natalie Griffeth

    Compare the best Radware alternatives in 2026. Evaluate leading WAF and WAAP providers based on security, API protection, DDoS defense, performance, and scalability

  • WAF for Fintech and PCI Compliance

    Natalie Griffeth

    Compare the best PCI compliant WAFs for 2026. Learn how WAFs support PCI DSS v4.0, protect payment applications, and strengthen web application security

    Un'illustrazione di uno scudo con delle frecce e un server dietro

  • Migliori provider di CDN

    Natalie Griffeth

    Scopri i migliori provider di CDN per aumentare la velocità, la sicurezza e la scalabilità del sito web. Confronta le principali piattaforme come Fastly, Cloudflare e Akamai per trovare la soluzione giusta per la tua azienda.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • Top Multi-CDN Solutions

    Natalie Griffeth

    Explore the leading multi CDN solutions to boost website speed, security, and scalability.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione

  • Fastest CDN Providers: Performance, Speed & Core Web Vitals

    Natalie Griffeth

    Compare the fastest CDN providers, improve Core Web Vitals, reduce latency, boost conversions, and learn what to look for when choosing a CDN

    CDN &amp; distribuzione

  • API Security Features

    Natalie Griffeth

    Explore API security features, testing best practices, and edge protections to prevent data breaches, bot abuse, credential attacks, and API exploitation.

    Sicurezza

  • Imperva Alternatives

    Natalie Griffeth

    Legacy WAFs can't keep up with modern apps. Discover Imperva alternatives like Fastly that offer developer-friendly, low-latency web application protection.

    Sicurezza

  • 2026 Botnet Attack Trends

    Natalie Griffeth

    Explore the latest 2026 botnet trends, including record-breaking DDoS attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, and how organizations can adapt with automated, cloud-based mitigation strategies.

  • CDNs With the Best Uptime and Performance

    Natalie Griffeth

    Compare top CDNs for uptime and performance, including Fastly, Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS, and Google Cloud CDN.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione

  • Attacchi di credential stuffing contro attacchi di forza bruta: qual è la differenza?

    Natalie Griffeth

    Scopri la differenza tra credential stuffing e attacchi di forza bruta, come funzionano e le best practice per prevenire il furto di account e l'accesso non autorizzato.

    Sicurezza

  • Core Web Vitals: migliora la velocità del tuo sito web | Fastly

    Natalie Griffeth

    Comprendi i Core Web Vitals, come Google misura l'esperienza delle pagine e come una CDN moderna migliora LCP, INP, CLS e le prestazioni dei siti.

    Approfondimenti del settore

  • From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web

    David King, Natalie Griffeth

    Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore
    Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

  • IDC Study Reveals 3X Gains from Modern AppSec Programs

    Natalie Griffeth

    An IDC study reveals that modern AppSec programs achieve 3X better business outcomes and are almost 2X less likely to experience a data breach.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance

    Natalie Griffeth

    Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.

    CDN &amp; distribuzione
    Prestazioni

  • Wikipedia Tells AI Companies to "Stop Scraping"

    Natalie Griffeth

    Wikipedia cracks down on AI scraping, citing server strain and lost traffic. See why publishers are fighting back and turning to bot management.

    Sicurezza
    Approfondimenti del settore

  • The New 2025 OWASP Top 10 List: What Changed, and What You Need to Know

    Natalie Griffeth

    The 2025 OWASP Top 10 list is here! Discover what changed, the two new categories, and how to secure your applications against emerging threats.

    Sicurezza

  • In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight

    Natalie Griffeth

    AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security.

    Sicurezza
    + 2 more

  • Top CDN Providers for 5G in 2026

    Natalie Griffeth

    Compare top CDN providers for 5G performance and learn how edge compute, low latency, and modern protocols enable streaming, gaming, IoT, and immersive experience

    CDN &amp; distribuzione