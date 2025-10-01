Natalie Griffeth
Responsabile senior del marketing dei contenuti
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Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?
I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.
Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly
Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi.
Top 6 Radware Alternatives
Compare the best Radware alternatives in 2026. Evaluate leading WAF and WAAP providers based on security, API protection, DDoS defense, performance, and scalability
WAF for Fintech and PCI Compliance
Compare the best PCI compliant WAFs for 2026. Learn how WAFs support PCI DSS v4.0, protect payment applications, and strengthen web application security
Migliori provider di CDN
Scopri i migliori provider di CDN per aumentare la velocità, la sicurezza e la scalabilità del sito web. Confronta le principali piattaforme come Fastly, Cloudflare e Akamai per trovare la soluzione giusta per la tua azienda.
Top Multi-CDN Solutions
Explore the leading multi CDN solutions to boost website speed, security, and scalability.
Fastest CDN Providers: Performance, Speed & Core Web Vitals
Compare the fastest CDN providers, improve Core Web Vitals, reduce latency, boost conversions, and learn what to look for when choosing a CDN
API Security Features
Explore API security features, testing best practices, and edge protections to prevent data breaches, bot abuse, credential attacks, and API exploitation.
Imperva Alternatives
Legacy WAFs can't keep up with modern apps. Discover Imperva alternatives like Fastly that offer developer-friendly, low-latency web application protection.
2026 Botnet Attack Trends
Explore the latest 2026 botnet trends, including record-breaking DDoS attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, and how organizations can adapt with automated, cloud-based mitigation strategies.
CDNs With the Best Uptime and Performance
Compare top CDNs for uptime and performance, including Fastly, Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS, and Google Cloud CDN.
Attacchi di credential stuffing contro attacchi di forza bruta: qual è la differenza?
Scopri la differenza tra credential stuffing e attacchi di forza bruta, come funzionano e le best practice per prevenire il furto di account e l'accesso non autorizzato.
Core Web Vitals: migliora la velocità del tuo sito web | Fastly
Comprendi i Core Web Vitals, come Google misura l'esperienza delle pagine e come una CDN moderna migliora LCP, INP, CLS e le prestazioni dei siti.
From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web
Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions.
IDC Study Reveals 3X Gains from Modern AppSec Programs
An IDC study reveals that modern AppSec programs achieve 3X better business outcomes and are almost 2X less likely to experience a data breach.
Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance
Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.
Wikipedia Tells AI Companies to "Stop Scraping"
Wikipedia cracks down on AI scraping, citing server strain and lost traffic. See why publishers are fighting back and turning to bot management.
The New 2025 OWASP Top 10 List: What Changed, and What You Need to Know
The 2025 OWASP Top 10 list is here! Discover what changed, the two new categories, and how to secure your applications against emerging threats.
In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight
AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security.
Top CDN Providers for 5G in 2026
Compare top CDN providers for 5G performance and learn how edge compute, low latency, and modern protocols enable streaming, gaming, IoT, and immersive experience