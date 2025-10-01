Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI? Natalie Griffeth, David King I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione. 14 maggio 2026

Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly David King, Natalie Griffeth Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi. 16 aprile 2026

Top 6 Radware Alternatives Natalie Griffeth Compare the best Radware alternatives in 2026. Evaluate leading WAF and WAAP providers based on security, API protection, DDoS defense, performance, and scalability 17 febbraio 2026

WAF for Fintech and PCI Compliance Natalie Griffeth Compare the best PCI compliant WAFs for 2026. Learn how WAFs support PCI DSS v4.0, protect payment applications, and strengthen web application security 12 febbraio 2026

Migliori provider di CDN Natalie Griffeth Scopri i migliori provider di CDN per aumentare la velocità, la sicurezza e la scalabilità del sito web. Confronta le principali piattaforme come Fastly, Cloudflare e Akamai per trovare la soluzione giusta per la tua azienda. 03 febbraio 2026

Top Multi-CDN Solutions Natalie Griffeth Explore the leading multi CDN solutions to boost website speed, security, and scalability. 03 febbraio 2026

Fastest CDN Providers: Performance, Speed & Core Web Vitals Natalie Griffeth Compare the fastest CDN providers, improve Core Web Vitals, reduce latency, boost conversions, and learn what to look for when choosing a CDN 13 gennaio 2026

API Security Features Natalie Griffeth Explore API security features, testing best practices, and edge protections to prevent data breaches, bot abuse, credential attacks, and API exploitation. 08 gennaio 2026

Imperva Alternatives Natalie Griffeth Legacy WAFs can't keep up with modern apps. Discover Imperva alternatives like Fastly that offer developer-friendly, low-latency web application protection. 03 gennaio 2026

2026 Botnet Attack Trends Natalie Griffeth Explore the latest 2026 botnet trends, including record-breaking DDoS attacks, IoT vulnerabilities, and how organizations can adapt with automated, cloud-based mitigation strategies. 03 gennaio 2026

CDNs With the Best Uptime and Performance Natalie Griffeth Compare top CDNs for uptime and performance, including Fastly, Cloudflare, Akamai, AWS, and Google Cloud CDN. 01 gennaio 2026

Attacchi di credential stuffing contro attacchi di forza bruta: qual è la differenza? Natalie Griffeth Scopri la differenza tra credential stuffing e attacchi di forza bruta, come funzionano e le best practice per prevenire il furto di account e l'accesso non autorizzato. 01 gennaio 2026

Core Web Vitals: migliora la velocità del tuo sito web | Fastly Natalie Griffeth Comprendi i Core Web Vitals, come Google misura l'esperienza delle pagine e come una CDN moderna migliora LCP, INP, CLS e le prestazioni dei siti. 01 gennaio 2026

From AI Crawlers to Headless Bots: How Automated Traffic is Changing the Web David King, Natalie Griffeth Bots now drive nearly a third of web traffic. Learn how AI crawlers and headless bots are reshaping security, performance, and business decisions. 18 dicembre 2025

IDC Study Reveals 3X Gains from Modern AppSec Programs Natalie Griffeth An IDC study reveals that modern AppSec programs achieve 3X better business outcomes and are almost 2X less likely to experience a data breach. 17 dicembre 2025

Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance Natalie Griffeth Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy. 17 novembre 2025

Wikipedia Tells AI Companies to "Stop Scraping" Natalie Griffeth Wikipedia cracks down on AI scraping, citing server strain and lost traffic. See why publishers are fighting back and turning to bot management. 14 novembre 2025

The New 2025 OWASP Top 10 List: What Changed, and What You Need to Know Natalie Griffeth The 2025 OWASP Top 10 list is here! Discover what changed, the two new categories, and how to secure your applications against emerging threats. 10 novembre 2025

In AI We Trust? Increasing AI Adoption in AppSec Despite Limited Oversight Natalie Griffeth AI adoption in AppSec is soaring, yet oversight lags. Explore the paradox of trust vs. risk, false positives, and the future of AI in application security. 08 ottobre 2025