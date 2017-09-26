Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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Dom Fee

Responsabile senior della gestione del prodotto, Fastly

Dom Fee guida il prodotto per l'osservabilità in Fastly. Prima di entrare in Fastly, è stato cofondatore e responsabile di prodotto di ReSRC, il servizio di immagini responsive acquisito da Fastly nel 2015. Quando non lavora, ama andare in bicicletta nella campagna dello Yorkshire, giocare a basket con i suoi figli o scoprire alcuni dei migliori locali gastronomici di Leeds.

  • Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights

    Dom Fee, Dom Soegono

    Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package.

    Edge network
    + 2 more

  • Unified Origin Observability at Fastly

    Ajay Bharadwaj, Dom Fee

    We are pleased to announce that Origin Inspector, Fastly’s turnkey origin visibility product, is now available to Compute customers.

    Compute
    + 2 more

  • Easy IAM authentication for GCP services now available. | Fastly

    Dom Fee

    Announcing general availability of IAM (Identity Access Management), secrets-free authentication for our Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub logging integrations.

    Prodotto
    Sicurezza

  • Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly

    Dom Fee

    Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub.

    Sicurezza
    privacy

  • Free Trial Origin and Domain Inspector Today!

    Dom Fee, Dom Soegono

    We are excited to launch our first Observability free trial experience into the Fastly app! Gain full access to both Origin and Domain Inspector free for up to 30 days!

    Prodotto

  • Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly

    Dom Soegono, Dom Fee

    We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement.

    Piattaforma

  • Fastly's observability and monitoring: empowering smart delivery and high performance | Fastly

    Dom Fee, Lakshmi Sharma

    In this post, we break down our current observability offering and highlight some of the ways DevOps and SRE teams are using Fastly to investigate anomalies, improve performance and up-time, and engage in observability-driven development.

    DevOps
    + 3 more

  • Origin Inspector: Monitor origin traffic from the Fastly UI

    Dom Fee

    Origin Inspector provides you with a dataset and visualizations that offer real-time and historical visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to our edge cloud. And we’re happy to say that it’s now in limited availability.

    Prodotto
    + 2 more

  • Learn More About Fastly's Origin Inspector

    Dom Fee

    Origin Inspector enables granular visibility of egress traffic received from your origins by our edge cloud, allowing you to effortlessly report — in real-time — every origin response, byte, status code, and more.

    Prodotto
    Osservabilità

  • New logging endpoints: Kafka and Kinesis

    Dom Fee

    Fastly adds two new logging endpoints with Kafka, now in general availability, and Kinesis, now in limited availability.

    Prodotto
    Osservabilità

  • Terraform now supports all Fastly logging endpoints

    Dom Fee, Joe Hoffend

    We’ve been hard at work at Fastly this year working on updates to our Terraform provider and have some exciting ones to announce: Terraform now supports all our logging endpoints, plus Fastly web application firewall customers can now manage their WAF within Terraform.

    Prodotto

  • BuzzFeed Optimize Gif-heavy Content with new Fastly Feature

    Dom Fee

    Fastly’s new Image Optimizer feature converts animated gifs to MP4 videos for a faster load time, smoother experience, and significant savings on end-users’ bandwidth. In fact, the new feature was able to condense BuzzFeed’s 250 MB, browser-freezing “100 Greatest Gifs of all Time” article to a much more manageable 6 MB.

    Notizie aziendali
    Prodotto

  • Fastly expands logging endpoints

    Dom Fee

    Fastly now supports new logging endpoints Elasticsearch, New Relic Logs, Google Pub/Sub, and an HTTPS endpoint to empower developers to work the way they want.

    Osservabilità

  • Fastly rolls out Auto Optimize for Image Optimizer

    Dom Fee

    Fastly’s new Auto Optimize feature lets developers specify an optimized quality rating of high, medium, or low to help images load more quickly.

    Prodotto

  • Fastly streams logs to Kafka & Elasticsearch | Fastly

    Dom Fee

    Fastly expands real-time logging support to include six additional endpoints, including Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch.

    Prodotto
    + 2 more

  • Getting more out of IO with image transformation classes

    Dom Fee

    We’ve worked to ensure the Fastly Image Optimizer is simple, easy to use, and most importantly fully integrated into the platform. In an effort to give you even more control, we've developed image transformation classes to help streamline, secure, and support your image delivery workflow.

    Prodotto
    Prestazioni