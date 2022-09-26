Jesse von Doom
Responsabile di prodotto, esperienza dello sviluppatore, Fastly
Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available
Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem.
Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge
Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report.
What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator
Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code.
Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here
Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank.
Fastly Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Glitch!
Fastly’s Glitch has won a 2023 DEVIES Award in the Developer Environments & Coding Tools category.
How Joining Fastly Improved Glitch’s Privacy Game
Easy friendship may be rare—especially when it comes to #privacy—but with Fastly + Glitch, we were there from day one. We have the same goal: a consistent, powerful and insightful #data policy that begins and ends with the user.