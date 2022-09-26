Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026

What does it all mean? An introduction to semantic caching and Fastly’s AI Accelerator Jesse von Doom Fastly’s AI Accelerator is a pass-through API that makes semantic caching easy and works with your existing code. 17 dicembre 2024

Build, Store, and Scale: Fastly Object Storage With Zero Egress Costs is Here Jesse von Doom Tired of high storage bills? Fastly Object Storage offers always-free egress and straightforward pricing, empowering your innovation without breaking the bank. 12 dicembre 2024

Fastly Wins 2023 DEVIES Award for Glitch! Jesse von Doom Fastly’s Glitch has won a 2023 DEVIES Award in the Developer Environments & Coding Tools category. 03 febbraio 2023