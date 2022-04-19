Come si sta evolvendo React2Shell: settori e regioni interessati Kelly Shortridge Fastly sta rilevando attacchi React2Shell continui in tutti i settori e in tutte le regioni. Scopri cosa sta succedendo e quali misure fondamentali devono adottare le aziende per difendere le app vulnerabili. 09 dicembre 2025

Fastly's Proactive Protection for React2Shell, Critical React RCE CVE-2025-55182 and CVE-2025-66478 Kelly Shortridge Proteggi le tue applicazioni dalle vulnerabilità critiche RCE di React (CVE-2025-55182/66478). La patch virtuale NGWAF di Fastly offre una difesa preventiva. 08 dicembre 2025

Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge Kelly Shortridge Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website. 21 maggio 2024

Regex in retrograde Kelly Shortridge If we want to outmaneuver attackers, then we must progress beyond regex into a more modern era of detection. 31 maggio 2023