Kelly Shortridge
Chief Product Officer, Fastly
Come si sta evolvendo React2Shell: settori e regioni interessati
Fastly sta rilevando attacchi React2Shell continui in tutti i settori e in tutte le regioni. Scopri cosa sta succedendo e quali misure fondamentali devono adottare le aziende per difendere le app vulnerabili.
Fastly's Proactive Protection for React2Shell, Critical React RCE CVE-2025-55182 and CVE-2025-66478
Proteggi le tue applicazioni dalle vulnerabilità critiche RCE di React (CVE-2025-55182/66478). La patch virtuale NGWAF di Fastly offre una difesa preventiva.
Chaotic Good: Resilience Stress Tests at the Edge
Getting started with chaos experimentation? In this post, we’ll walk through a small starter example experiment – verifying basic security assumptions on a website.
Regex in retrograde
If we want to outmaneuver attackers, then we must progress beyond regex into a more modern era of detection.
Deadlock bugs: circular waits of torment | Fastly
This post will illuminate how deadlock bugs emerge, some facets of their fascinating and frustrating strangeness, and guidance on how to handle them in your own systems.