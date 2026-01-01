Ridiculously innovative tech. Seriously big-hearted people.
You know how we use the internet to stream, shop, scroll, connect, discover… and pretty much everything else? We’re the people who make that possible. Fastly empowers engineers and builders of all stripes, across all kinds of companies, to develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications — and give people around the world amazing digital experiences. Together, we’re building the future of the web.
Help build something big.
Because of that, you’ll have a chance to make a big impact at Fastly. We’re growing fast, and we have a long history of embracing innovation and big ideas, while also providing the resources and support to make them come to life. We want everyone to do the best work of their careers here — and our priority is creating the right environment to make it happen.
Learn more about how we’re empowering our customers.
Questi sono i valori che ci guidano
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Abbiamo uno spirito curioso
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Ci concentriamo sul nostro cliente
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Siamo affidabili
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Agiamo con passione
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Operiamo con integrità
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Siamo competitivi
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Promuoviamo la trasparenza
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Siamo brave persone
Get a taste of our benefits.
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Parental support and beyond
We support our families by offering generous time off for parental leave. And beyond that, we work hard to build a culture that allows for all employees to have the life outside work that they desire year round.
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Health and wellness
Your well-being matters here. Our health plans offer a variety of options, including full medical, dental, and vision coverage, short- and long-term disability insurance, mental health resources, and more.
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Invest in your future
We offer 401(k)/retirement plans, employee stock purchasing plans (ESPP), and reimbursements for learning and development programs — so we can support your ongoing growth and success.
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Keep learning and growing
Helping people go further means nurturing their talent. Through annual reimbursements for employee learning activities, regular hangouts and advice from our Senior Staff, talks from industry leaders, and cultural events — we offer tons of opportunities for people to learn. And we’re always looking to grow as a company, too: we collect employee engagement and experience data annually and leverage our Employee Experience Champion Network to understand employee feedback, so we can keep improving.
The secret sauce? Our people.
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Connect with Employee Resource Groups (ERGs)
Our ERGs are for people with common interests and experiences to come together, offering built-in support, allyship, leadership opportunities, and more. Today, our ERGs are HOLA, Blackly, WAGE (Women and Gender Equality), FACT (Fastly Asians Coming Together), and *ly (Starly, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ Fastlyans). There’s plenty of room for everyone to participate, and we’re always ready for new ERGs to form and make an impact.
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Stretch your skills
Whether you are an independent contributor or people manager, we offer regular opportunities for everyone to learn and boost their skills. From workshops on time management, to cultivating empathy and giving feedback for different working styles, to running effective and inclusive meetings — we’re ever-learning, and ever-evolving.
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Get in on the fun
We like to like each other. We find ways to celebrate and connect, even remotely: from holiday parties and international cultural celebrations, to virtual dog parties, to group soccer teams, to wine and painting nights … Fastlyans love supporting our varied (and sometimes super niche) interests. Whatever you’re into, chances are we’ve got a Slack channel for it.