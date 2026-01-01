We want people to fully belong here, and that’s why we’re all-in on our commitments to inclusion and diversity. We’ve established ongoing events, programming, and a deep culture of caring to give us all the sense of belonging we need to do our best work — and we’re just getting started.

Connect with Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) Our ERGs are for people with common interests and experiences to come together, offering built-in support, allyship, leadership opportunities, and more. Today, our ERGs are HOLA, Blackly, WAGE (Women and Gender Equality), FACT (Fastly Asians Coming Together), and *ly (Starly, which celebrates LGBTQIA+ Fastlyans). There’s plenty of room for everyone to participate, and we’re always ready for new ERGs to form and make an impact.

Stretch your skills Whether you are an independent contributor or people manager, we offer regular opportunities for everyone to learn and boost their skills. From workshops on time management, to cultivating empathy and giving feedback for different working styles, to running effective and inclusive meetings — we’re ever-learning, and ever-evolving.