Edge network
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Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue
Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge.
What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack
Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust.
Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge
Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA.
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure
Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting.
Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.
UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF
Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots.
Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge
Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete.
No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge
What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure.
Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next
Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure.
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi
Riduci i costi con software efficienti
Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti.
Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly
Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute.
Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge
Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report.
Break Free from ESI Lock-in: Learn How to Migrate Today with Fastly
Migrate your legacy ESI to Fastly Compute. End vendor lock-in, run your ESI on a high-performance engine, and transition to a fully programmable edge.