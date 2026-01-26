Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. 02 settembre 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue Jeff Alpen Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge. 06 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti. 07 luglio 2026

Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge Shaun Flagg Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA. 01 luglio 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure Dibakar Das, Delen Trance Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting. 25 giugno 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

UA Spoofing 101: Detection and Defense with Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF Ash Naiku, The Fastly Security Technical Account Management Team Learn how to detect and defend against User-Agent spoofing. Discover how Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF uses behavioral signals to unmask automated threats and bots. 17 giugno 2026

Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge Omeed Nosrati, Leigh Clancy, + 1 more Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete. 10 giugno 2026

No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge John Agger What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure. 12 maggio 2026

Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next Ashley Hurwitz, John Agger Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure. 11 maggio 2026

Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP Simon Wistow Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi 09 aprile 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026

Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly Jaskirat Singh Randhawa, Frank Denis Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute. 26 marzo 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026