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Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive
Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site.
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack
Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust.
Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste
Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi.
Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly
Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge.
Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge
Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA.
Routing delle richieste senza codice
Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato.
Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.
The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available
Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem.
Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala
Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza.
We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works
Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy.
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero
I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine.
How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent
Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.
Riduci i costi con software efficienti
Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti.
Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly
Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute.