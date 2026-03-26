Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive Brooks Cunningham Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site. 01 settembre 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. 13 agosto 2026

Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

What Modern Fintechs Actually Need from Their Security Stack Alina Lehtinen-Vela Ditch fragmented tools and manual tuning. See how high-performing fintechs use edge security to protect payments, APIs, and user trust. 02 agosto 2026

Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste Ulyssa Mello Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi. 13 luglio 2026

Come proteggere il tuo server MCP con Fastly Ameet Bharwani, David King Proteggi la tua infrastruttura IA con Fastly. Scopri come la nostra architettura di sicurezza del server MCP mitiga le minacce OWASP e specifiche dell’IA mantenendo le prestazioni edge. 09 luglio 2026

Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge Shaun Flagg Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA. 01 luglio 2026

Routing delle richieste senza codice Shane Burgess Semplifica il routing del traffico grazie al routing delle richieste senza codice. Ospita più servizi su un unico dominio con regole dichiarative basate sui percorsi, senza bisogno di codice personalizzato. 30 giugno 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala Alisha Stull, James Nguyen, + 1 more Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza. 18 giugno 2026

We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works Shane Burgess Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy. 15 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero Jonathan Speek I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine. 28 maggio 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. 21 maggio 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026