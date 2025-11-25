How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

How Fastly and Yottaa Transform Site Performance with Early Hints

Ajay Bharadwaj

Product Manager, Fastly

Terri Allegretto

Senior Manager, Product Marketing, piattaforma per sviluppatori

ComputeCDN &amp; distribuzioneClientiIngegneriaPrestazioni

In the world of web performance, nothing is more critical to your users - and your bottom line - than the speed at which they can see and interact with your most important content. Improving metrics like Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Time to First Byte (TTFB) are critical objectives for performance-focused engineering teams, particularly those managing high-traffic e-commerce sites, content-heavy media platforms, and latency-sensitive applications. 

Early Hints is a powerful web standard that transforms idle browser time into productive preloading, dramatically improving how quickly users see your critical content. While your origin server processes requests, Early Hints allows browsers to start fetching essential resources immediately - hero images, critical CSS, key fonts - the exact elements that impact LCP and TTFB metrics.

Now Available on Fastly Compute

We're excited to announce that Early Hints is now available on Fastly Compute, in addition to our CDN platform. This expansion means you can leverage the full programmability of Compute to create dynamic, personalized Early Hints strategies—all included in your existing Compute pricing with zero configuration required to get started.

Real-World Impact: Yottaa's Success Story

The measurable impact of Early Hints is why leading web optimization companies like Yottaa have made it central to their performance strategy. As an e-commerce-focused performance company managing over 1,000 properties on Fastly's edge platform, Yottaa knows that faster LCP and TTFB directly correlates with higher conversion rates.

"Early Hints is a cornerstone of our Yottaa accelerator template on Fastly," explains Benjamin Trafton, Vice President Performance Engineering at Yottaa.  "Alongside Image Optimization, intelligent caching rules, WAF protection, and real-time Compute Services for HTML transformation, Early Hints delivers consistent performance gains across our entire customer base."

While the Early Hints rules vary by customer site, Yottaa typically selects a few core third-party resources and key rendering script/file elements so the browser can get a jump on loading them - and the results have been impressive:

40% improvement in TTFB

10% improvement in LCP

Now, Yottaa is exploring the advanced capabilities of Early Hints on Compute to push performance even further:

  • Predictive preloading: Analyzing user behavior to predict and pre-select the next best pages a customer might visit

  • Dynamic optimization: Automatically updating hints based on real-time analysis of source code, identifying common render-blocking resources and critical first-party assets

Early Hints on the Fastly Platform: A Competitive Advantage

Historically, Fastly has supported Early Hints for our CDN customers using VCL (Varnish Configuration Language.) Our latest release, however, provides support for Early Hints on the Compute platform. While the VCL implementation is powerful, Early Hints on Compute is a game-changer because it allows developers to programmatically and dynamically generate hints directly at the edge using any of our supported SDKs. This provides an unprecedented level of flexibility and control, allowing for sophisticated optimizations that were previously not possible.

With Early Hints on Compute, developers can create logic to do things such as:

  • Send personalized hints based on a user's logged-in status or past behavior.

  • Serve different sets of hints for mobile users versus desktop users.

  • Fetch a list of hints from an edge data store like Fastly's KV Store.

  • Tailor the content based on a user's geographic location.

This flexibility empowers developers to build and deploy innovative solutions that significantly outperform the competition. The benefits are included in your Compute pricing, making it a cost-effective way to achieve a competitive edge.

Claim Your Performance Advantage

Early Hints is a powerful tool that directly addresses core challenges of web performance. With Fastly's platform, you can not only implement Early Hints but also extend its capabilities with the power of Compute to dynamically create personalized and optimized experiences for every user.

As Yottaa's success demonstrates, the combination of Early Hints with Fastly's edge platform delivers measurable, sustained performance improvements at scale. Whether you're focused on improving Core Web Vitals, boosting conversion rates, or delivering superior user experiences, Early Hints on Compute gives you the tools to stay ahead of the competition.

Check out our documentation to learn more, and please be sure to join the conversation in our forum to let us know what you are building!

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto