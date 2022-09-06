Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile Austin Spires, John Agger Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale. 20 luglio 2026

Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic Rebecca McCrory, Michael Cangelose, + 1 more What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S. 17 luglio 2026

No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership John Agger, Austin Spires What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior. 13 luglio 2026

No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge John Agger What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure. 12 maggio 2026

Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception Lorraine Bellon, David King Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line. 23 marzo 2026

When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales John Agger When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure. 15 gennaio 2026

Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate Shelly Kolvitz Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more! 08 aprile 2025

5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC Shelly Kolvitz Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network. 16 settembre 2024

5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney Shelly Kolvitz Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. 05 agosto 2024

Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event Anil Dash Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day! 20 giugno 2024

5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London Shelly Kolvitz Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. 08 maggio 2024

Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF Shelly Kolvitz Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers. 12 marzo 2024

Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks Hannah Aubry The future of the web is Wasm — here's why. 15 dicembre 2023

Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back Sianne Chen, Derek Rast Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience. 27 settembre 2023

Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure. Lakshmi Sharma Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too). 23 agosto 2023

Join Fastly at Black Hat 2023 Shelly Kolvitz Black Hat 2023 is just around the corner! Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways. 03 agosto 2023

Join Fastly at RSA Conference 2023 Julie Rockett The 2023 RSA Conference is around the corner. Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways. 17 aprile 2023

Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly Anil Dash Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do 30 settembre 2022

Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly Jana Iyengar The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent. 23 settembre 2022