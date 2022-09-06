Eventi
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Garantire una finale della Coppa del Mondo affidabile
Come si trasmette la Coppa del Mondo in streaming a circa 1,8 miliardi di tifosi? Esplora gli approfondimenti sul traffico di Fastly, i picchi di spettatori nei tempi supplementari e le strategie anti-pirateria in tempo reale.
Mapping the Beautiful Game: How the World Cup Reshapes U.S. Internet Traffic
What can internet traffic tell us about World Cup fans? Fastly data reveals the teams and matches that captured attention across the U.S.
No More Draws: What the World Cup's Knockout Rounds Reveal About Viewership
What happens when every World Cup match is win-or-go-home? Fastly's global traffic data reveals how extra time, penalty shootouts, and late drama reshape live viewing behavior.
No Margin for Error: What the FIFA World Cup Teaches Us About Performance at the Edge
What do World Cup goalkeeping and live streaming have in common? Join Fastly, AWS, and Tim Howard to explore performance, resilience, and preparation under pressure.
Fastly at RSAC 2026: New Advances in AppSec, Bot Management, and Deception
Bot traffic is rising and getting more sophisticated. Learn how Fastly’s Adaptive Threat Engine and ATO Deception help teams mislead attackers and protect the bottom line.
When Moments Can’t Be Rehearsed, Preparation Is the Only Advantage That Scales
When everything is live and unforgiving, preparation is the only advantage. Learn how Fastly and Jerry Rice approach peak performance under pressure.
Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate
Connect, learn, and innovate with Fastly at Xcelerate LA on May 14th. Unlock the power of a superior online experience with a series of inspiring sessions, live demos, and more!
5 Reasons to attend Xcelerate NYC
Interested in attending Xcelerate NYC? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and expand your professional network.
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate Sydney
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate Sydney. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.
Everything we announced at our first Fastly Special Event
Fastly is making the internet better in an instant! In case you missed our first-ever special event for developers, check out all the highlights, features, and fun from the day!
5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate London
Don’t miss out on our inspiring event, Xcelerate London. Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.
Tell Your Boss These 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend Xcelerate SF
Wondering if Xcelerate is right for you? Join us and gain insights from industry leaders, engage in hands-on workshops, and network with peers.
Fastly can teach you about the Wasm future in just 6 talks
The future of the web is Wasm — here's why.
Attention Aussie and Kiwi DevSecOps teams: Fastly Forward is back
Fastly Forward is back, and you’re invited! Join us for the latest trends and innovations driving digital experience.
Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure.
Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too).
Join Fastly at Black Hat 2023
Black Hat 2023 is just around the corner! Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways.
Join Fastly at RSA Conference 2023
The 2023 RSA Conference is around the corner. Come visit the Fastly booth and join us for exciting presentations and giveaways.
Privacy Week Ends, But Work Continues | Fastly
Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do
Kicking Off Privacy Week @ Fastly
The internet is an unprecedented venue for connecting with others, transacting business, learning and expressing ourselves. However, some of the fundamental mechanics of the web lend themselves to surveillance technologies that track our behavior, interests and even personal relationships without our consent.
Delivering What Modern Broadcasters Need at IBC | Fastly
With streaming now the most common way for viewers to watch content, the modern broadcaster needs to focus on scalability, resiliency, and security.