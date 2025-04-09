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Join Us at Xcelerate LA: Connect, Learn, and Innovate

Shelly Kolvitz

Sr. Events Manager, Fastly

PiattaformaNotizie aziendaliEventiCultura

On Wednesday, May 14th at the Shay Hotel in Los Angeles, we invite you to join us for a day filled with insights, community building, and hands-on experiences that will answer those tough challenges you face every day. Xcelerate LA is all about sharing stories on how we can build a better internet for everyone. While our platform and services are here to support that mission, we know you want to hear from companies and practitioners just like you!

This is a great opportunity to be part of a discussion around trends and edge cloud platform innovations with other technology leaders and developers. We'll also demonstrate how the Fastly platform was built to support high-performing, fast, and secure online experiences.

Who Should Attend?

Xcelerate LA is specifically designed for:

  • Developers: Front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers looking to optimize web performance

  • Technical Leaders: CTOs, VPs of Engineering, and Technical Directors seeking strategic edge computing solutions

  • Security Professionals: CISOs and security engineers concerned with evolving threat landscapes

  • DevOps Teams: Engineers focused on deployment efficiency and site reliability

Why Attend Xcelerate LA?

At Xcelerate LA, we’ll shine a spotlight on the remarkable work being done by our customers and their success stories. Our agenda is packed with sessions that address real-world problems and trends that are relevant to our community and how, through the use of innovative technology, addresses real-world problems and trends that are relevant to our community.

  • Real-World Solutions: Stay ahead of the curve by learning about the latest trends and technologies directly from industry experts. Discover how organizations tackle real-world problems and deliver next-level internet experiences for your customers.

  • Exclusive Experiences: You won’t want to miss this chance to hear from Watch Duty! Everyone in LA knows them as the company that created the life-saving app thousands of Angelinos relied on during the devastating January wildfires – but do you know how they pulled it off? Find out only at Xcelerate LA!

  • Building Meaningful Relationships: Xcelerate LA is not just about networking; it’s about fostering genuine relationships within the community. Connect with fellow professionals, Fastly customers, and industry leaders who share your interests and challenges.

  • Hands-On Experience: Participate in interactive workshops designed to enhance your technical skills. Whether you’re a developer, a security professional, or involved in network engineering, these sessions will provide practical takeaways you can apply immediately.

  • Inspiration from Innovators: Gain insights and connect with leaders in the field. Hear directly from leading brands like Google Cloud, Paramount, Fox, Alaska Airlines, Shutterstock, and the RealReal (check out our full list of amazing speakers!) about their experiences, successes, and lessons learned – all designed to inspire your next steps.

The Fastly Demo Hub

Take the day even further by experiencing the Fastly Demo Hub for an exclusive opportunity to address product-specific queries, get a peek into our latest advancements, or get help with what’s been keeping you up at night.

And that’s not all, this jam-packed agenda will cover the hottest topics, including what’s happening on the Fastly platform.

  • AI: Explore how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing customer experiences and operational efficiencies. Find out how Fastly’s AI Accelerator builds a better internet by providing developers with unique tools to make AI workloads faster with intelligent semantic caching.

  • Bots: Last year, Xcelerate attendees got an exclusive look at Fastly Bot Management – and it’s only gotten better since then! Find out about the recent enhancements that will help you sleep at night.

  • Edge App Development: Dive into the future of application development and how it’s pushing the boundaries of user experience. And for Fastly newbies, learn how to get started with Compute with some quick wins that can be implemented in just a few minutes!

See you there!

Join us for an unforgettable experience at Xcelerate LA on Wednesday, May 14th. This is your chance to connect with passionate individuals who are driving innovation, solving real-world challenges, and making the internet a better place. At Fastly, we believe in the power of collaboration, and that's why Xcelerate LA is such a pivotal event for us, where we can all come together as a community and grow together. We hope we'll see you there, register today before it's too late!

Can't make it to LA? Stay tuned for announcements about Xcelerate events coming to London, Sydney, New York, and Stockholm later this year.

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