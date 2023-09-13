Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste Ulyssa Mello Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi. 13 luglio 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Why your code is safe from Copy Fail on Fastly Compute Terri Allegretto Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) puts shared Linux environments at risk—but Fastly Compute’s Wasm-based architecture avoids the vulnerability entirely. Here’s how. 01 maggio 2026

Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute Jonathan Speek Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps. 10 marzo 2026

Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise. 28 gennaio 2026

Break Free from ESI Lock-in: Learn How to Migrate Today with Fastly Tyler McMullen Migrate your legacy ESI to Fastly Compute. End vendor lock-in, run your ESI on a high-performance engine, and transition to a fully programmable edge. 26 gennaio 2026

Unparalleled Performance: Bring Your C++ Logic to the Edge Kat Marchán, Sy Brand Bring your C++ logic to the edge with the Beta Fastly Compute SDK. Achieve unparalleled, near-native performance, low-latency, and enhanced security via WebAssembly (Wasm). 08 dicembre 2025

Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge Alex Casalboni, Terri Allegretto Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection. 25 giugno 2025

Costruire un server MCP davvero sicuro con Fastly Compute Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Costruisci un server MCP sicuro e scalabile con Fastly Compute. Scopri come affrontare le vulnerabilità e garantire prestazioni affidabili per le tue applicazioni LLM. 23 maggio 2025

Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud Chris Buckley Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction. 12 febbraio 2025

Profiling Fastly Compute Applications Leon Brocard Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users. 13 gennaio 2025

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. 18 novembre 2024

Speeding up JavaScript on Compute Chris Fallin Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers. 11 novembre 2024

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. 20 giugno 2024

Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly Kailan Blanks, Andrew Betts On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly. 20 giugno 2024

WASI 0.2: Unlocking WebAssembly’s Promise Outside the Browser Tyler McMullen, Luke Wagner The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) Subgroup recently reached a significant milestone by voting to launch WASI 0.2, also known as WASI Preview 2. 17 aprile 2024

A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director Anil Dash, Luke Wagner The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well. 27 febbraio 2024