WebAssembly
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Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste
Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi.
The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available
Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem.
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
Why your code is safe from Copy Fail on Fastly Compute
Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) puts shared Linux environments at risk—but Fastly Compute’s Wasm-based architecture avoids the vulnerability entirely. Here’s how.
Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute
Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps.
Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro
Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise.
Break Free from ESI Lock-in: Learn How to Migrate Today with Fastly
Migrate your legacy ESI to Fastly Compute. End vendor lock-in, run your ESI on a high-performance engine, and transition to a fully programmable edge.
Unparalleled Performance: Bring Your C++ Logic to the Edge
Bring your C++ logic to the edge with the Beta Fastly Compute SDK. Achieve unparalleled, near-native performance, low-latency, and enhanced security via WebAssembly (Wasm).
Replacing Client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly Components at the Edge
Edgee and Fastly team up to replace client-side JavaScript SDKs with WebAssembly at the edge, improving performance, security, and data collection.
Costruire un server MCP davvero sicuro con Fastly Compute
Costruisci un server MCP sicuro e scalabile con Fastly Compute. Scopri come affrontare le vulnerabilità e garantire prestazioni affidabili per le tue applicazioni LLM.
Key Trends in Edge Computing and AI Adoption: A Conversation with Google Cloud
Learn about the latest trends in edge computing, including insights from industry experts on how AI and modern CDNs are reshaping content delivery and user interaction.
Profiling Fastly Compute Applications
Unlock superior web performance with Fastly Compute. Utilize our edge network and WebAssembly to build fast, secure applications tailored for your users.
Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024
Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions.
Speeding up JavaScript on Compute
Discover how Fastly enhances JavaScript performance with our advanced compiler optimizations, achieving a remarkable 3x speedup for developers.
It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here
We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world.
Build a “For You” recommendation page in an hour with Fastly
On this episode of Fastly Developers Live, we discuss the importance of curating a personalized "For You" page using Fastly.
WASI 0.2: Unlocking WebAssembly’s Promise Outside the Browser
The WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) Subgroup recently reached a significant milestone by voting to launch WASI 0.2, also known as WASI Preview 2.
A new level of security called for by the White House and Office of the National Cyber Director
The White House and Office of the National Cyber Director called for the adoption of memory safe languages, and we see a way for existing code be more memory safe as well.
Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute
Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development.