It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here

Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

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AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

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Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

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Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
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It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here

Simon Wistow

Vicepresidente delle iniziative strategiche, Fastly

CDN &amp; distribuzioneComputeDevOpsEdge networkOsservabilitàPiattaformaSicurezzaWebAssembly
Un'illustrazione di una mano che regge un megafono da cui escono le icone dello scudo e del lucchetto

Update: We have since launched a more generous free tier, but now require a valid credit card to help prevent abuse on the platform. Learn more about what the free tier includes here.

Since its founding, Fastly has supported the individuals and companies that innovate and push boundaries. The people who bring amazing things into the world. Creators. Developers. You.

The loudest and clearest feedback we heard from you is the need for freedom and autonomy to build on your own terms and at your own pace, without requesting permission or working on someone else’s schedule. It’s time to give you that freedom.

We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. It’s the all-time most popular request from developers. Now it’s here, and you can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world to build the future of the internet.

What’s included?

You deserve tools that can match your wildest ambitions. You get the CDN we’re famous for, with generous limits, so you can run almost any personal or dev site on it for free. You get basic DDoS out of the box as soon as your site’s on Fastly. We have an absolutely incredible set of observability tools with real-time stats, and you can even ship your logs and observability data to other tools like Datadog, New Relic, or Honeycomb for free. All the amazing instant features you’ve always wanted to try from Fastly are in there.

  • CDN: Generous requests and bandwidth (well over 200GB and 2 Million requests per month) and TLS certificates on the exact same network that powers the world’s biggest applications, shopping events, and sports championships.

  • Security: Unlimited L3/4 DDoS mitigation and complete flexibility to manage all L7 traffic.

  • Compute: Our Wasm-powered Compute platform to run high-scale apps in your favorite languages like JS, Rust, and Go.

  • WebSockets and Push Notifications: Build and scale real-time systems with direct sockets and one-to-many pushes.

  • Data Storage: Manage secrets, config states, and complete K/V data in one of the fastest edge data platforms on the market. 

  • Observability: Real-Time Streaming Logs to Dozens of Endpoints

  • Image Optimization: Enterprise-Grade Image Transformation. Support for smart crop, blur, metadata, framing, and more.

  • Community: Learn, troubleshoot, and ship alongside the world's leading open-source maintainers, innovative builders, and the people behind the largest applications on earth.

  • Support: Assistance from the most exceptional customer service operation on the planet. 

Check out the full list at https://www.fastly.com/pricing

What can you do with it?

These are the same tools powering the largest sites and systems on the internet, finally democratized for tens of millions of developers solving problems every day. If you’re working on making your personal projects a little faster, a bit safer, or more delightful than they were the previous week, Fastly has your back. If your startup goes viral, we’re ready to help you succeed alongside hundreds of other startups hitting traction. If you’re testing a new project within a big company, you can sign up and tap into Fastly’s enterprise-grade resiliency and scale immediately without red tape.

If you want to get started right now and need inspiration, we love the creativity from the Glitch community, and you can supercharge all of that energy with everything that Fastly’s platform offers. You can check out our tutorial for how to use Fastly’s platform to deliver your Glitch sites, including using your own domains with your Glitch apps.

Don’t take our word – try it yourself

We’ve worked really hard to make Fastly really easy, and we’re continuing to work on making things better - if you have feedback, we're all ears. It only takes a few minutes to set up a new site or create a new app, and we even provide you with starter kits that let you deploy an app within just a few clicks. From there, you have all of our fully programmable power under the hood, and you can spend as much time as you want building something amazing. 

But if you just want to build something quick and simple, it’s never been easier to start. As you try it out, we want to hear from you. Join us in our community forum, ask any questions, and show off the sites you build – we can’t wait to see what you create!

Prova subito e costruisci il futuro di Internet

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