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Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024

Simon Wistow

Vicepresidente delle iniziative strategiche, Fastly

Edge networkNotizie aziendaliWebAssemblyOsservabilità

We are excited to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Vendor Assessment. This is the second time that Fastly has been named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. We were first recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47652821, March 2022).

We believe this recognition demonstrates our commitment to empowering developers to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences. As a proven innovator in the market, Fastly continues to build and deliver innovative edge computing solutions.

Our commitment to innovation

We believe Fastly’s recognition as a Leader is a testament to the strength of our global network, which has grown to 377 Tbps of connected global capacity**. Fastly has the world’s only instant global network that’s built from the bare metal up to provide complete control in software while being secure by design. We expand and upgrade our strategically distributed, highly performant Points of Presence (PoPs) every day to empower organizations of all sizes to create fast, dynamic, and secure digital experiences.

Fastly’s key strengths recognized in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 include:

  • “A WASM implementation delivers fast caching performance and cold starts.” 

    Our take: We helped pioneer WebAssembly (WASM) so that we could give every developer the power to use every part of the Fastly platform, including our legendary caching abilities while being memory-safe and secure by design.

  • “The support of several standard high-level languages that compile easily into a WASM runtime environment increases their appeal to developers. This is coupled with a granular control of VCL that simplifies the development of edge use.”

    Our take: We want you to use whatever language your team already loves! And we’ll give you access to the same primitives we use to build Fastly’s own products.

  • “Fastly provides a collaborative environment for customers and developers, which is evident in its proactive approach to support services.”

    Our take: We know that creating innovative products requires you to be part of a larger community of people sharing code, ideas, and inspiration, so we’re here to help support you every step of the way in connecting to the other brilliant people building on Fastly.

  • “The focus on observability aligns with customers’ demand for a better approach to reporting and real-time analytics.”

    Our take: If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it. We’ve built observability into everything we do at Fastly to give you x-ray vision into how your systems are performing — and to connect to the rest of your observability stack.

Looking Ahead

We are honored to receive this recognition for our Edge Delivery capabilities and solutions from IDC MarketScape. (And tell your boss: Fastly is a strong and credible partner for your platform!) At Fastly, we strive to create innovative solutions that support collaborative environments for developers and businesses — this has been a foundational mission since our inception — and this recognition reinforces our commitment.

To learn more about Fastly, its capabilities, and its position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Commercial Edge Delivery Services 2024 (doc #US51812424, November 2024) visit here.

** 377 Tbps of connected global capacity as of 9/30/24

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