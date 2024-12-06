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Fastly Wins 2 Cybersecurity Awards | Fastly

Julie Rockett

Direttore del marketing di prodotto, Fastly

Sicurezza

The RSA Conference (#RSAC) is here again, and we at Fastly couldn’t be more excited. It’s the first time the world-leading conference has been in-person since 2020, and we are thrilled to be reunited with friends, colleagues, and the entire security industry at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

And we’re excited for more than just who we’ll see and what we’ll learn at RSAC. During cybersecurity’s biggest week, Fastly has been honored with two industry awards!

Awards  

First, Fastly was named a winner in the prestigious Global InfoSec Awards for “NextGen Cloud Security.” Unlike traditional cloud platforms, Fastly’s edge cloud allows for data to be processed as close as possible to users’ devices so developers can provide highly performant digital experiences. By allowing developers to build better, more scalable applications on top of its platform, Fastly enables effortless innovation and reduced infrastructure costs while protecting against today’s sophisticated distributed attacks – proactively blocking threats at the edge where user information can be found. The award was announced yesterday during RSAC, exclusively from Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe.

Secondly, Fastly was named a winner in the Application Security category of the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. These awards from the Business Intelligence Group celebrate the world’s leading companies and products that are working on behalf of the global community to keep our data and electronic assets safe amidst a growing threat from hackers. From empowering developers and security teams with solutions that provide visibility, control and actionable insights, to providing real-time data feeds that recognize threats as they emerge, Fastly’s cloud security protects applications at scale, wherever they operate. In addition, Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF protects business-critical applications and APIs across the broadest range of architectures, all from a single solution.

These awards come on the heels of Fastly's achievements in cybersecurity over the past six months, including being the only vendor to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for web application and API protection for four consecutive years; and becoming the first and only WAF to support Arm®-based environments at scale, as well as one of few API security solutions to offer GraphQL Inspection.

We’re honored to be recognized by such prestigious organizations as a leader on the cutting edge of the cybersecurity fight.  

Come meet us at RSAC 2022!

We hope you’ll help us celebrate these big wins – as well as discuss all the ways we can protect the internet together – at RSAC 2022. Here are some of the places you can find Fastly experts at the conference:

Conference Sessions  
Later this morning, Fastly Senior Principal Product Technologist Kelly Shortridge and JupiterOne CISO and Head of Research Sunil Yu will speak on “How Behavioral Economics Can Help Make Better Security Decisions.

Using fun props and real-life examples, this session will show how behavioral economics can help practitioners understand why users make “bad security decisions” such as sharing devices, choosing poor passwords, and clicking questionable links. By understanding behavioral economics, security teams can help others and themselves make better security and risk decisions.

When: Tuesday, Jun. 7, 2022 @ 9:40 - 10:30 a.m. PT
Where: Moscone West 3002

Presentations, Demos and Giveaways at Fastly’s Booth (#1255)
Come visit Fastly’s booth at the Moscone South Expo for daily giveaways as well as exciting demos from Fastly, our partners, and special guests.

Don’t have an Expo pass? No worries – have one on us, using code: 52EFASTLYXP.

Key presentations in the booth:  

  • Tuesday, June 7 @ 12:30 p.m.: Sounil Yu will give a presentation on Cyber Defense Matrix, followed by a complimentary book signing with the author

  • Wednesday, June 8 @ 3:00 p.m.: Kelly Shortridge, Fastly, and Aaron Rinehart, Founder and CTO of Verica.io, will give a presentation on Security Chaos Engineering, followed by a complimentary book signing with the authors

Giveaways:  
Attend these or any of our other presentations or demos for a chance to win an AWAY rolling laptop, carry-on suitcase, and a $1,000 Airbnb gift card!

Drawings will occur at the following times (winners do not need to be present, and will be notified by email):  

  • Tuesday, June 7 @ 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday, June 8 @ 6 p.m.

  • Thursday, June 9 @ 3 p.m.

In search of a new coffee tumbler?  
Fastly is sponsoring free coffee at the Cybrew Café: Level 2, Moscone West. Stop by Monday-Thursday for free coffee (in a Fastly tumbler for full conference attendees)!

We hope everyone enjoys RSAC 2022, whether in-person or virtually. We know we will! Hope to see you soon – we can’t wait to speak with you about how we can build a safer internet, together.

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