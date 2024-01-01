Fastly Only Vendor Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection for Four Consecutive Years

Highest-rated amongst customers who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 – Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), today announced it was named a March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for the fourth consecutive year. In a review completed by verified enterprise customers, Fastly Next-Gen WAF was recognized as one of the highest rated Web Application Firewall solutions among customers who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF. Pulled from an aggregate set of reviews, enterprise IT professionals gave Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars – an exceptional overall rating in the WAAP market on Gartner Peer Insights.

With the highest overall rating (according to the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection report), Fastly received outstanding Gartner Peer Insights reviews that contributed to the company’s recognition, including:





"Fastly and its team of security experts genuinely know what it means to keep companies safe from hackers. The customer experience has been outstanding and added support is rated five stars. I would 100% recommend any company join the Fastly band if you want to ensure your customer data is secure." - Application Security Engineer, Media & Publishing Industry







"The use of the Next-Gen WAF has allowed us to identify negative-SEO attacks and put in rules to basically shut down sites that are hotlinking content without our permission. We have also been able to track and drop traffic from sites identified as 'bad-behavior' sites based on the threat landscape identified by Fastly/Signal Sciences. A solution for the Apache Log4j vulnerability was available the day the vulnerability was made public and was simple to implement." - CTO, Retail Industry







"We use Fastly Next-Gen WAF for one of our web applications. Due to the nature of this service we experience a lot of bad traffic and bad actors. After implementation of Fastly Next-Gen WAF we were able to monitor, measure and build comprehensive rules to block all sorts of attacks." - Chief Architect, IT Services







"Fastly's next-gen WAF offered various deployment options that fit our current and future needs. We have never had any downtime with the tool and it allowed us to secure our apps and APIs in very little time. Their sales team and technical engineers were helpful throughout our whole purchase and renewal processes. The solid support and well documented product makes it easy to find answers to any problems." - Senior Security Engineer, Securities and Investment Industry





“A modern digital experience requires a modern approach to how we build, deliver and protect the underlying architecture,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO, Fastly. “Enterprises need options for securing their environments and that includes the multitude of apps and APIs accessing and sharing information from the edge to the cloud. We believe the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer WAAP report reinforces what we already know - we are delivering what our customers need at a massive scale, allowing them to confidentially grow their business in a secure way.”

Fastly’s acquisition of Signal Sciences further supports Fastly’s mission to provide simplified, frictionless solutions securely and at scale. We believe the March 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice further validates Fastly’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the WAAP market. This month Fastly launched an edge deployment option for the industry's first and only unified WAF, now offering the most flexible deployment options for WAF solutions in the market, while protecting apps wherever they live. For many customers this is critical given the exponential growth of apps in the workplace and the need to protect the information they are accessing.

To learn more about Fastly Next-Gen WAF solution, visit: https://www.fastly.com/products/signal-sciences/web-application-api-protection.

