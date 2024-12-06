Cyber Five: Was während der wichtigsten Woche im E-Commerce geschah

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

Cyber Five: Was während der wichtigsten Woche im E-Commerce geschah

David Belson

Sr. Director, Data Insights, Fastly

Brancheneinblicke

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ads leading up to the annual Black Friday - Cyber Monday holiday shopping weekend were remarkably devoid of the promises of “doorbuster” sales at the local malls and big-box stores. Instead, retailers moved their discounts and promotions to their ecommerce sites. With the weekend now in our rear-view mirror, we’ve either safely retrieved our purchases from curbside pickup, or are anxiously waiting for them to be delivered. 

As we have moved even more of our lives online throughout 2020 we wanted to see how this behavioral shift impacted holiday shopping activity. Below, we examine aggregate traffic volumes (requests per second) for 100 of Fastly’s top* United States based ecommerce/retail customers over short- and long-term timeframes. We also look at traffic patterns for selected nonprofit/charities that deliver content through Fastly to observe activity heading into, and during, Giving Tuesday.

Key findings include:

  • Black Friday steals the digital spotlight: The highest-traffic shopping day of the “Cyber Five” was Black Friday, with peak ecommerce traffic clocking in at upwards of 30% higher than on Thanksgiving.

  • Cyber Week promos, deals, and discounts worked their magic: Peak ecommerce traffic on Black Friday and Cyber Monday was up 26% and 17% compared to the previous Friday and Monday.

  • Consumers were eager to shop earlier this holiday season: Media reports of early holiday shopping in 2020 are supported with an initial rise in traffic through the first half of October, and then a more steady increase through the month of November. 

  • Nonprofits felt the love, too: Peak traffic to selected nonprofit/charity customers on Giving Tuesday was around 60% higher than Cyber Monday, as well as Tuesday a week prior.

By Day

Comparing peak traffic levels during the days of the extended holiday weekend (Wednesday, November 25 through Monday, November 30), we observed that Black Friday saw the highest peak of the holiday weekend, with Cyber Monday the second highest, at just 3.4% below Black Friday’s level. Thursday had the lowest peak traffic level of the long weekend. Our guess? People were more focused on connecting with friends and family than shopping online. Peak traffic levels on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday were upwards of 30% higher than Thursday’s.

It is interesting to note that the daily traffic patterns during the holiday weekend remained consistent with the patterns observed before it, with peaks occurring around 3:00 pm Eastern. This would appear to indicate that the surveyed retailers didn’t offer time-bound discounts or deals that would have resulted in obvious, but time-limited, traffic spikes or traffic increases that started significantly earlier in the day.

Week-to-Week

In comparing traffic patterns during the extended holiday weekend to those seen during the same days one week prior, several things stand out. As expected, the peak traffic levels on Black Friday and Cyber Monday exceeded those reached the previous Friday and Monday, with peaks 26% and 17% higher respectively. Thanksgiving’s peak was 8.3% lower than that of the preceding Thursday as families likely focused on celebrating instead of shopping. However, heading out of Thanksgiving day and into Black Friday, aggregate traffic across this customer set remained generally higher than during the same period the previous week.

Long-Term Perspectives

Media reports noted that “this year, shoppers started their gift buying earlier than ever.” Traffic patterns across the surveyed customer set during October and November appear to support this assertion with an initial rise through the first half of October, and then a more steady increase through the month of November, as many large retailers began promoting early holiday discounts. The Thanksgiving drop in traffic and subsequent Black Friday increase is clearly evident here as well.

In previous years, many rushed through their Thanksgiving celebrations to take advantage of so-called ‘doorbuster’ sales offered at both brick & mortar and online stores. However, after spending the last eight months almost entirely online, many took the opportunity this year to step away and focus on other pursuits instead of aggressively pursuing bargains on their favorite ecommerce sites. In comparing traffic trends for 2020’s holiday weekend to 2019, we can clearly see this change in behavior. Last year, traffic for ecommerce customers started to increase before Thanksgiving, grew rapidly into Black Friday, and then peaked on Cyber Monday. In 2020, traffic increased slowly through November, likely related to the early holiday sales offered by retailers. A clear decline in traffic is evident as Thanksgiving week begins, hitting the lowest point of that week on Thanksgiving day. As expected, traffic increased for Black Friday, which also saw higher peak traffic than Cyber Monday, as noted above.

Regional Notes

We also analyzed holiday weekend traffic for sets of top ecommerce customers across the Americas (U.S. and Canada, Mexico, and Latin/South America), EMEA, and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. However, because Thanksgiving on the last Thursday of November and the associated shopping weekend remain largely a U.S. custom, we chose not to present detailed insights here, but instead offer some high-level observations:

  • Americas: Because the majority of this customer set comprises U.S. retailers, the traffic patterns and peak timing remained similar to that observed for the U.S. customer set. However, because it includes ecommerce sites based outside the U.S., but which see traffic from U.S. users, the differences in peak traffic levels from day-to-day and as compared to the previous week were more significant.

  • EMEA: The lowest peak day in this region was Saturday, not Thursday (Thanksgiving) as seen in the U.S. This observation is in line with the prior week’s traffic. While the highest peak was seen on Black Friday, it wasn’t significantly higher than the other days. During the previous week, the highest traffic days were Sunday and Monday.

  • APAC: In this region, the lowest peak traffic day was also Saturday, while the highest peak was seen on Wednesday. The traffic peaks on the other days of the holiday weekend were clustered, with nominal differences day-to-day. In looking at traffic from the prior week, the biggest difference was seen on Friday, with traffic patterns on the other days aligning fairly closely from week-to-week.

Giving Tuesday

The day after Cyber Monday has become known as Giving Tuesday, with a shift in spending on retail goods and services to donations made to charities and nonprofits. Looking at traffic to a selected set of nonprofit/charity customers, it is clear that traffic increased on (Cyber) Monday, possibly as a result of early appeals for donations. But, Giving Tuesday’s peak was on the order of 60% higher than Monday’s, with traffic generally higher throughout the day.

On a week-over-week basis, peak traffic was approximately 60% higher on Giving Tuesday than the previous Tuesday. Traffic for these organizations on Thursday (Thanksgiving) and (Black) Friday was slightly lower than the prior week. Traffic over the weekend and on Cyber Monday was roughly in line with the prior week.

In comparing this year’s Giving Tuesday traffic to 2019, we can see that the growth in traffic from Black Friday to Giving Tuesday was nearly identical year-over-year. Interestingly, 2020’s traffic pattern for this customer set is very similar to 2019’s over the course of the preceding four weeks. The most notable difference is last year’s traffic spike on Thanksgiving - 2020’s Thanksgiving traffic decline is in line with the commerce customer traffic patterns noted above.

Conclusion

Despite pandemic-driven ‘Zoom fatigue,’ many of us relied on it (and similar tools) to reconnect with family and friends during the Thanksgiving holiday instead of traveling to celebrate with them in person. And though we may have been online to celebrate, analysis of traffic patterns from our top ecommerce customers appears to indicate that after we clicked “end call,” we logged off and waited for the Black Friday sales to begin (or had wisely completed our shopping earlier in the month to beat the anticipated “shipageddon”).

*By total traffic (GB) delivered through Fastly.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren