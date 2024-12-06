Fastly Summer Interns: Making an Impact

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

Fastly Summer Interns: Making an Impact

Christina Garvey

Early Career Recruiting and Programs Leader, Fastly

Kultur

After launching the first-of-its-kind internship program last year, we decided to host another twelve trailblazers this summer! We offered challenging, impactful, and educational projects that would immerse these students in their work and give them experience for their future careers. 

We are so proud to have had all of these incredibly talented individuals be part of our company. With that in mind, we couldn’t be happier with their contributions, so we wanted to share a little bit about them with you all – check it out!

Meet the 2024 Intern Cohort

Abraham Kwok - The Observability Team

Summer project: This summer, Abraham worked on the Observability team where he built a verifier for log insights – an incredible asset to ease the woes of monitoring the logging of sites without having to manually check it. API response characteristics will be able to be monitored directly. This project helps our team provide our customers with an even better and more reliable product. 

Advice for future interns: “Don’t be afraid to reach out to others for help. Everyone at Fastly has been so helpful – there’s no judgment! Enjoy the time you have here, it’s been a great learning experience, and not all companies may have such a supportive environment.”

Athene Marston - The Edge Protocols Team

Summer project: Athene was on the Edge protocols team working on making Fastly more efficient. She worked on an internal tool that will be leveraged by our engineering team to assist them in debugging connections. Athene created a tool that lists every single connection on a node, where it may have been forwarded to, timestamps, and lists requests chronologically. This enables our team to work faster and more efficiently when an error may occur.

Advice for future interns: “At the beginning of your internship, give yourself some grace and allow yourself to not know things. You’re here to learn! By the end, you’re going to have your mind blown by how much you’ve accomplished and learned.”

Blake Marshall - The Cloud and Container Services (CCS) Team

Summer project: Blake had the opportunity to work on two projects on the Cloud and Container Services team. The first was to improve the onboarding experience for engineers consuming our Kubernetes platform. The second was to reduce the toil in managing ingresses for services running in our Kubernetes platform. This included creating a dashboard for our engineers that helps remove the guesswork from monitoring ingresses. It provides alerts on vulnerabilities, updates as things are fixed, and can be easily “set and forget”. He also worked on removing a lot of manual effort when applying allowances to ingresses controlling traffic.

Life @ Fastly: “There’s so much I’ve learned this summer at Fastly! I’ve learned a lot (and still a lot more to learn!), but the people at Fastly are incredibly smart and helpful – they’ve been a big help. I’ve had the opportunity to pick up a lot of really cool knowledge (like containers and Kubernetes) that felt really intimidating before my internship.”

Blayde Omura - The Traffic Management Systems (TraMS) Team

Summer project: Blayde helped bring a bit more visibility to Fastly! He was on the traffic management systems (TraMS) team and worked on Network Error Logging (NEL) which can provide valuable insights into network issues. Using Terraform, he created infrastructure as code and was able to build a NEL pipeline to see connection errors. 

Advice for future interns: “Ask questions! You’re never asking too many questions. People at Fastly genuinely want to hear from others and ask questions. Don’t go through it alone!”

Emerson Kahle - The Cache-D Team

Summer project: Emerson's project with the Cache-D team was on Cache-Trace focusing on reducing time to resolution. His work will also provide valuable insights to our engineering team about where issues are and where they originate from and allow our team to replicate errors more easily. This will help our team build more robust solutions due to enhanced visibility and more.

Life @ Fastly: “I’m incredibly thankful to all the mentors (shout out to Monique Barbanson!), engineers – really everyone here at Fastly. Everyone has been incredibly generous with their time and resources. It’s been a great experience being part of the Fastly squad this summer! I can tell a lot of time and thoughtfulness went into curating this program.”

Esther Kim - The Data Logging Team

Summer project: Esther helped the team create a new version of the sender and the testing framework to show/quantify performance in comparison to the current sender. This eliminated a lot of unnecessary buffers, increased throughput, and decreased CPU usage. Her project will allow teams across Fastly to be more proactive with the new data they will receive in regard to how customers and users engage with Fastly services.

Life @ Fastly: “I had a blast coming into the San Francisco office and hanging out with my fellow interns and other Fastlyans! It was a great opportunity to meet new people and collaborate with others who weren’t on my direct team. I even had a chance to go to NYC with the Data Logging team!”

Eva DeThomas - The Monetization Team

Summer project: Eva worked with the Monetization team this summer and had a unique project working with fellow intern, Taylor. Together they worked on relieving managers from manual efforts when it came to tracking and allocating resources. This assists team leaders with the ability to forecast and predict more accurately.

Advice to future interns: “Ask as many questions as possible. People really want to help you at Fastly, and if you ask questions and put in the work you’ll get a lot out of it! The internship is what you make of it, put in as much effort as you can. Take things as they come, try not to stress that you don’t know everything yet. Communicate your learning journey with your manager. Communication is super important!”

Joshua Agubata - The NetOps Team

Summer project: Joshua had the opportunity to get a lot of first-hand experience with Python and building databases. His main project this summer was creating a centralized location where other networks can “peer” with Fastly at no extra cost. Previously, requests were made through emails (and other methods), it was very formal, and a lot of information needed to be shared. Now users can simply go to a website with all the information they need and do it easily! Employees will also have an easier time managing these tasks with new and improved storage – keeping everything in one place and giving back valuable time to our engineers!

Advice for future interns: “It’s really important to engage and talk with people – not just those that are part of the internship. You’ll get to know more about yourself and others by opening up and having conversations with others. You may also have more in common with others than you know!”

Lidia Perzyna - The Domain Services Team (TLS)

Summer project: Lidia had the opportunity to really dig into the day-to-day life of a team member on the Domain Services team! Not only did she jump into a few tickets that the team had been working on, eager to give a hand on outstanding tasks, but she also took on several full-stack projects. These projects included cleaning up a legacy code repository, creating a new API endpoint to allow for better interactions with customers, and making important improvements to UI, replacing an older module with a new and improved side component module.

Advice for future interns: “Ask questions! No one wants to ask a dumb question but there isn’t a dumb question that you can ask. Speaking up and asking questions may be able to help others on the team or in the greater org. It helps to create a welcoming environment and keeps the conversation alive or sparks a new one! There’s definitely a positive impact in it.”

Mara - The Varnish Team

Summer project: Mara spent the summer learning all about Varnish and working on optimizing older code. They had the opportunity to act as a “doctor” for some of our code, using various tools and to get a better perspective on what is currently working and what can be improved, through thoughtful tinkering Mara was able to optimize this code and improve its performance.

Life @ Fastly: “My summer at Fastly has been a dream! I have felt so welcomed and supported by everyone from recruiters in my interview process to my incredible mentor (shout out to Dylan Hardison!). I love the energy and excitement from all the Fastylans, people who are excited about the tech and making the internet a better place!”

Norman Reyes - The API Services Team

Summer project: Norman was on the API Services team, learning about DDoS attacks, load management, load shedding, and circuit breaking. He made significant contributions to improving Fastly’s resilience to help ensure that we have better control over any unprecedented situations. He optimized and created new routing to prevent invalid requests from getting mixed in with good requests and overloading the server. A major impact for all our customers!

Life @ Fastly: “I have three words to describe my summer at Fastly. Terrific. Exciting. Enjoyable. This is my first internship and this is definitely a company that I could see myself at in the future. The culture here is great, and you can really tell that Fastly doesn’t just talk the talk. It’s been awesome to be part of a company that is doing so much with cutting-edge tech.”

Taylor Rohovit - The Monetization Team

Summer project: Taylor was the other half of our dynamic duo working with the Monetization Team this summer. She worked with Eva on updating features for Fastly administrators and managers who are forecasting the work of their department for the quarter. These updates greatly improve an effort that previously was time-consuming and less accurate.

Advice to future interns: “Be confident. It’s really easy to feel like you don’t belong, or other people are smarter than you… but you were picked for a reason! Be confident. Keep learning. Be comfortable with yourself and give yourself a pat on the back.”

Supporting Tomorrow’s Engineers

We are thrilled to provide this up-and-coming group with a structured and impactful summer internship. Over the past few months, this amazing group had the opportunity to gain practical experience and make a significant contribution to Fastly’s customers, employees, and the wider community. Interested in joining the Fastly team? Let’s build a better internet together!

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren