Drew Michael is a Staff Sales Engineer at Fastly with a background in building large-scale web applications and managing dev teams. Today he helps the largest media, publishing, streaming, and social media powerhouses deliver real-time, ultra-scalable, and genuinely delightful digital experiences. When viral posts take off or live streams spike, Drew helps keep the edge cool, fast, and standing tall. Off the clock, he trades latency charts for guitar pedals, playing guitar in a local jam band and keeping Boulder, Colorado’s rhythm alive.

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