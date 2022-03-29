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Ellen Körbes
Senior Product Line Manager, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes
Ellen has worked extensively in the development experience side of the Kubernetes ecosystem, at Tilt and Garden prior to VMware Tanzu. They got their start years ago building tooling under Kubernetes' SIG-CLI, and have since spoken about Go and Kubernetes at many world-famous events. Ellen not-so-secretly loves to reminisce about their teenage years and dabble in old-timey infosec shenanigans.
The Dept. of Know Live!: Ellen Körbes nos habla sobre cómo deben relacionarse los equipos de seguridad con los desarrolladores
Ellen Körbes, Senior Product Line Manager de VMware Tanzu Kubernetes, se unió a The Dept. of Know Live! para hablar sobre aquello en lo que falla la seguridad a los desarrolladores. En esta entrada del blog, Ellen nos muestra los aspectos destacados de la charla.