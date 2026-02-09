Jason is a Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Fastly, a role in which he leverages over two decades of product management, product marketing, and sales engineering expertise. His expertise spans a variety of critical sectors, including Cloud Security, Network Infrastructure, AI/ML, and Endpoint. Jason’s strong suit lies in strategy with a particular focus on advanced threats and zero-day attacks. He possesses a deep technical understanding of internet technologies, including Application Security (AppSec), DDoS, DNS, and Bot Management. Jason is based in San Francisco, California.

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