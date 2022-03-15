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Sounil Yu
CISO and Head of Research, JupiterOne
Sounil has over 20 granted patents and is recognized as one of the most influential figures in security. Prior to JupiterOne, he was CISO-in-Residence at YL Ventures and Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America. He’s reshaped approaches to cybersecurity by creating the Cyber Defense Matrix and the DIE Triad. He's a board member of the FAIR Institute and SCVX; co-chairs Art into Science: A Conference on Defense; is a visiting fellow at GMU Scalia Law School's National Security Institute; teaches at Yeshiva University; and advises many startups.
The Dept. of Know Live! con Sounil Yu: el modelo de seguridad DIE como acelerador de la innovación
Sounil Yu, CISO y Head of Research de JupiterOne, participa en The Dept. of Know Live!, presentado por Kelly Shortridge y Bea Hughes, para hablar de cómo lograr que la seguridad facilite la innovación. En este artículo, Sounil comparte lo más destacado de la conversación.