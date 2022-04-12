Stephen is an experienced, adaptable, and engaging IT security professional who has held both individual contributor and management roles at some of the world's best-known IT security vendors. With strong hands-on network and application security architecture experience, he has helped companies from ten-person startups to federal governments achieve secure, manageable, and business-relevant technology solutions. Based in Sydney, Australia, Stephen holds an APJ-wide role evangelizing the benefits of a faster, safer internet.

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