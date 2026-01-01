Adam is a senior software engineer at Fastly. Adam was lucky enough to begin programming in Scheme when he was quite young, and has since then had a passion for functional and denotational programming. More recently, he has focused on low-level systems programming in Rust, after spending years working in Haskell at Galois. Prior to studying Computer Science, he studied Russian language and literature, archaeology, and how to fly small aircraft.

Afficher la biographie