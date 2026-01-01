Ameet Bharwani is a Staff Sales Engineer at Fastly, partnering with media customers to architect and deliver high-performance solutions. A seasoned Solutions Engineer with deep expertise in online media, advertising, and edge computing, Ameet has held senior and management leadership roles at Fastly and LaunchDarkly, alongside work in video solutions and adtech. Combining an engineering background with expertise in digital strategy, APIs, and big data, he drives innovation in user experience and machine learning, building complex technical solutions to solve his customers' critical business challenges.

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