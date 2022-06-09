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Ashley Vassell
Chef de produit, Fastly
Ashley Vassell is a Product Manager at Fastly working on the Infrastructure Services team focused on expanding real-time capabilities on Fastly’s Edge Cloud Platform, as well as improving performance and reliability. She also leads Blackly, one of Fastlys ERGs. In her free time, she enjoys eating pizza and surrounding herself with animals.
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Unlocking Real-Time at the Edge
We are excited to announce that we have made big strides integrating Fanout into Fastly. We recently announced that Fastly has acquired Fanout in order to unlock real-time web features on our scalable, WASM-based Compute@Edge, our serverless compute offering. Our first step was to add WebSockets support to our Compute@Edge platform.