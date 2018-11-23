Barry O’Reilly is a business advisor, entrepreneur, and author who has pioneered the intersection of business model innovation, product development, organizational design, and culture transformation. Barry is author of Unlearn: Let Go of Past Success to Achieve Extraordinary Results (out Nov 23, 2018), and bestseller Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale — part of the Eric Ries series, and a HBR must-read for CEOs. He writes for The Economist, and is faculty at Singularity University.

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