Blake Dournaee
Manager, Security Product Management, Fastly
Blake Dournaee currently manages the security product management group at Fastly where he is working to help ensure customers have access to features and capabilities that improve both security and performance. He started his professional career at RSA Data Security (Now EMC) as a specialist in applied cryptography applications. As a product manager, he worked on launching security appliances for API security and data protection at Intel Corporation.
-
Virtual Patching with the Fastly Next-Gen WAF
From bureaucratic red tape to chained dependencies patching servers has been a pain in the industry for years. This is why WAF-based virtual patching was introduced.
-
Custom response codes for Fastly WAF | Fastly
With the introduction of custom response codes, our edge cloud network can now pick up response codes from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and take custom action at the edge — without the need to create advanced rules. That means more customized, more efficient security for our customers.