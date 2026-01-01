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Brandon Hsieh
Senior Director of Technology Compliance, Fastly
As Senior Director of Technology Compliance at Fastly, Brandon helps align technology and data management processes with audit requirements, customer expectations, and DevOps conventions. He has previously worked at companies like Ernst & Young and American Express, holding positions ranging from external auditor to internal advisor at various points in his career. Brandon holds a BS in Management Information Systems from Brigham Young University.