Seven Ways to Deploy Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF in Kubernetes Brendon Macaraeg DevOps teams adopt new tools and frameworks like application containers and Kubernetes, a container orchestration system, to more efficiently and quickly build and release applications. 18 octobre 2022

DevOps Practices Primed to Combat Threats | Fastly Brendon Macaraeg Organizations implementing DevOps practices often sacrifice security for speed, exposing them to potential threats. In reality though, many DevOps practices are already primed for security initiatives. 04 octobre 2021

Integrating Security in DevOps Brendon Macaraeg Your organization may have operational and cultural roadblocks to overcome when it comes to integrating security and DevOps. These tips can help you ensure a smooth transition to more secure DevOps. 13 septembre 2021

Legacy vs next-gen WAF: the differences matter Brendon Macaraeg Compare legacy versus next-gen WAFs to see what sets them apart. Determine if your company can benefit from a next-gen approach. 07 septembre 2021

Introducing right-sized web app and API protection packages Brendon Macaraeg Today, we launched Fastly Secure packages, a unified web app and API security solution that provides “right-sized” protection for any organization at a spend level that works for a variety of budgets. 27 juillet 2021

New research shows security tooling is at a tipping point Brendon Macaraeg We released a new report today in partnership with ESG Research that reveals some fascinating insights into the state of web application security tooling. 12 juillet 2021

How to recognize and repel four high-risk attack types Brendon Macaraeg After years of helping protect companies across a variety of industries, we’ve come to recognize four common risk attack types. Here’s how they work and how to counter them. 25 juin 2021