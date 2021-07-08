Fastly's 2021 in Review David Belson In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth, and more. 22 décembre 2021

Cyber Five 2021: new normal or back to before times? David Belson We analyzed traffic from Thanksgiving Thursday to Cyber Monday in order to understand the traffic, buying, and security trends of ecommerce's big week. 03 décembre 2021

Going offline: internet disruptions we saw in Q3 2021 David Belson It’s important for companies and end users to monitor and understand internet outages so they can spot patterns, understand trends, and help mitigate disruptions. At Fastly, we monitor these disruptions and share them transparently with our community. These are the worldwide incidents we saw in the third quarter of 2021. 13 octobre 2021

Who Takes the Gold in the Fastly Games? David Belson The Fastly Games compare countries in four data-driven events based on aggregated network traffic: IPv6 adoption, HTTP versions, operating system (OS) versions, and browser versions. 21 juillet 2021