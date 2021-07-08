David Belson
Sr. Director, Data Insights, Fastly
David Belson is Fastly’s Senior Director of Data Insights, responsible for developing planned and opportunistic data-driven stories, as well as working across the organization to activate these data insights for customers and the open source community. Over the last 25+ years, he has held similar roles and implemented similar programs at organizations including the Internet Society, Oracle’s Internet Intelligence team, and Akamai Technologies.
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Fastly's 2021 in Review
In this post, we’ll take a look back at the past year through the eyes of our edge cloud network to explore what we saw across new protocol adoption, security initiatives, network growth, and more.
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Cyber Five 2021: new normal or back to before times?
We analyzed traffic from Thanksgiving Thursday to Cyber Monday in order to understand the traffic, buying, and security trends of ecommerce's big week.
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Going offline: internet disruptions we saw in Q3 2021
It’s important for companies and end users to monitor and understand internet outages so they can spot patterns, understand trends, and help mitigate disruptions. At Fastly, we monitor these disruptions and share them transparently with our community. These are the worldwide incidents we saw in the third quarter of 2021.
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Who Takes the Gold in the Fastly Games?
The Fastly Games compare countries in four data-driven events based on aggregated network traffic: IPv6 adoption, HTTP versions, operating system (OS) versions, and browser versions.
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Talking traffic: internet disruptions we saw in Q2 2021
During the second quarter of 2021, a number of internet disruptions were observed around the world for a variety of planned and unplanned reasons. Here’s what we saw.