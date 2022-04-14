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Dennis Martensson
Director of Engineering, Edge State, Fastly
Dennis is Director of Engineering Edge State at Fastly, where he focuses on driving the product and technology behind our state offerings.
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Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions
Our new KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to reduce origin dependency and unlock new use cases.