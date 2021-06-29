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Kevin Rollinson
Responsable marketing produit, Fastly
Kevin is a member of the security product marketing team at Fastly, where he is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and execution of Fastly’s security portfolio. Kevin has been in the security industry since 2014, with experience in network, cloud, and web application security. Prior to Fastly, he worked at Cisco (OpenDNS) as the product marketing lead for Cisco’s DNS security products.
Introducing Response Security Service
Our new Response Security Service provides direct, 24/7 access to our Customer Security Operations Center to help you prepare for and respond when you suspect an attack.