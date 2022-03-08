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Matt Torrisi
Senior Manager, Sales Engineering - Enterprise, Fastly
Matt Torrisi is a Senior Manager of Enterprise Solution Architects within the Sales Engineering group at Fastly. When not working, Matt can be found on his farm in Northern New England supervised by his three cats.
Utilisation de cURL pour tester les réponses du serveur d’origine
Curl, ou cURL, est un outil fourni par défaut sur les systèmes d’exploitation comme MacOS et de nombreuses distributions Linux qui vous permet d’envoyer une requête HTTP à une URL et d’en recevoir le résultat. Dans cet article, nous allons vous expliquer comment utiliser cet outil pour tester la réponse d’un serveur d’origine.
Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps
While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact.