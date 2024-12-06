L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

BoringSSL to make TLS more secure

Roberto Guimaraes

Principal Software Engineer, Fastly

Wayne Thayer

Senior Director of Engineering, Fastly

SécuritéInformations sur le secteurConfidentialitéRéseau de périphérieCompute

In 2023, Fastly made some big investments in TLS security. Today we’ll explain our migration away from OpenSSL, and in a future article, we’ll discuss our implementation of Neverbleed to isolate private key operations.

OpenSSL has a long history of high-severity vulnerabilities, including the notorious Heartbleed bug. In addition to the risk of exploitation, there is a significant operational cost incurred to rapidly test and deploy patches whenever a new vulnerability is announced. Our primary goal in replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency and impact of CVEs and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers.

BoringSSL is a fork of OpenSSL that was created and maintained by Google. It is widely considered to be fundamentally more secure than OpenSSL because it is less complex. OpenSSL remains the Swiss knife of SSL libraries, and a bunch of great work has been done over the years to improve it, but we are convinced that BoringSSL provides better protection for our customers.

The Journey

Our work began about a year ago with the ambitious idea of replacing OpenSSL on our edge for all incoming connections. We considered a few alternatives but stuck with our original vision of migrating to BoringSSL to gain the following benefits:

  • Smaller more modern code base

  • Safer API

  • “BoringSSL is an OpenSSL derivative and is mostly source-compatible,” making our migration less challenging

  • Extensive fuzzing

  • Used by big players and maintained by Google

  • Similar performance to OpenSSL

In summary, the consensus was that BoringSSL offers a more focused code base, one without OpenSSL’s myriad of legacy code, which makes it intrinsically more secure.

Lines of code comparison between OpenSSL and BoringSSL:

As mentioned above, ensuring BoringSSL provided the same level of performance was extremely important in our evaluation. We used a number of different strategies to compare performance between the libraries.

Before we even started development, we ran performance benchmarks, especially around crypto operations.

Graph comparing key exchange (ECDH operation/s) across different TLS libraries:

Then as soon as we had a BoringSSL binary ready for testing, we began running “canaries”, meaning that we deployed the new code to a few production servers. That allowed us to compare performance with real traffic patterns that are not easily simulated. Finally, we ran “overload tests”, which are tests that put more live traffic on specific Fastly servers, including the one running the test binary as well as a couple of others, for control.

There is no Free Lunch

From the start, the level of effort around development was quite evident and expected to be high. We had to assume that such a big change in our network would also demand additional operational and customer support work. After all, the intent was to make this change without impacting customers.

We also knew what we’d be missing with the switch: 

  • No versioning: unlike OpenSSL, the maintainers of BoringSSL don’t make periodic releases. Therefore, BoringSSL demands constant upkeep as we have to track upstream changes as well as determine whether they are pertinent or not.

  • tooling and configuration scripts 

  • OCSP stapling

  • support for certain weak ciphers (e.g. CBC modes)

Session Resumption Troubles

Midway through - or at least we thought it was “midway” at the time - we faced our first challenge: OpenSSL and BoringSSL sessions aren’t compatible. Sessions that originated in an H2O instance using BoringSSL could not be used by a different H2O using OpenSSL and vice versa, preventing both ticket and cache session resumption across libraries.

Fastly’s load balancer architecture makes it likely that connections originating from the same client end up reaching different destination servers. So, cross-library resumption attempts would be abundant when rolling out the change across thousands of servers.

Because the aforementioned cross-library resumption attempts would only take place during the rollout phase, the issue was prevented by merely segmenting the TLS session caches and handling the momentary (partial) loss of TLS handshake resumptions.

Cipher Troubles

Another way in which BoringSSL is more secure is that support for some older cipher suites has been removed. Switching to BoringSSL caused all weak CBC ciphers to silently get dropped. The number of clients that rely on these ciphers is extremely small, but at the scale of many of Fastly’s customers, even a small percentage of traffic can have a real impact. During testing, we discovered one cipher in particular that was used often enough to block our migration. We implemented a simulated cipher matching feature to count “as if BoringSSL were being used” in order to assess the actual loss of backward compatibility.

This issue was recognized by the BoringSSL maintainers and they subsequently reintroduced one single weak CBC cipher, “ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256”. Once the data was collected and analyzed and subsequently retested, we were able to move forward.

As shown below, with that one weak CBC cipher back, the incompatible cipher count becomes negligible. Even that number is likely inflated by bots and scanners probing our TLS configurations.

OCSP

Many clients have stopped using Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) to check for revoked certificates. In Chrome, Google relies on CRLSets, so the OCSP verification function was removed from BoringSSL. There are still lots of clients that do perform OCSP checking, and by default, it is a blocking network call that harms performance. OCSP Stapling is an improvement that allows a server to deliver the OCSP response in the handshake and eliminate the additional network call. Being Fastly, losing this performance feature was unacceptable. We simply added the missing function to BoringSSL.

Conclusion

An early idea we had that worked really well was to preemptively convert features that relied on OpenSSL-specific API functions to be as TLS library agnostic as possible. 

While the additional upkeep cost was expected, we now face the additional work of analyzing all recent BoringSSL changes upstream to assess whether we need, or should, perform updates. We’ll be watching to avoid the silent loss of backward compatibility seen with the CBC ciphers mentioned earlier, for example.

Even though BoringSSL brings with it some extra challenges, overall we are pleased with our decision to invest in better TLS security.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert