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Building vs Buying a CDN: Choosing the Right Global Network Infrastructure

John Agger

Principal(e) responsable du marketing industriel, médias et divertissement, Fastly

PerformancesCDN et distributionInformations sur le secteur

Businesses are under immense pressure to deliver content quickly, securely, and reliably. As organizations reach enterprise-scale, they will eventually face a critical decision: should they build their own global network infrastructure or leverage existing Content Delivery Network (CDN) services? Each option has its unique advantages and challenges, and the right choice depends on an organization’s goals, resources, and long-term vision.

Fastly recently published a solutions brief to help guide decisions. Download the guide to assist you through this process. Below are some highlights from the paper.

Why Consider Building Your Own Global Network?

Building a global network infrastructure offers businesses complete control over their content delivery system. This option appeals to organizations with specific needs that traditional CDN providers may not fully address.

  • Complete Control: Full ownership over infrastructure allows businesses to customize routing, caching, and security protocols to align with unique requirements.

  • Customization: For companies requiring low latency, specialized traffic routing, or compliance with strict regulatory standards, building a network provides unparalleled flexibility.

  • Cost Efficiency at Scale: Large enterprises with predictable traffic patterns and high data volumes may find that owning infrastructure results in long-term cost savings.

Challenges of Building Your Own Infrastructure

While the benefits are significant, building and maintaining a global network comes with substantial hurdles, some not always visible, that require careful consideration.

High Initial Costs:

  • Investing in hardware, data centers, and skilled personnel can be daunting.

  • Accurately estimating expenses, including maintenance and upgrades, is challenging and prone to underestimation.

Operational Complexities:

  • Maintaining performance and reliability requires round-the-clock monitoring and regular updates.

  • Coordination across departments such as IT, security, and compliance adds complexity.

Risk Factors:

  • Scaling to meet unexpected traffic demands can lead to delays and budget overruns.

  • Negotiating peering agreements with ISPs can be difficult for smaller networks, potentially resulting in lower performance.

Optimize Your Multi-CDN Strategy: Build a faster, more resilient, and scalable content delivery strategy.

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Advantages of Using Existing CDN Services

Granted, we’re a bit biased when it comes to CDN services, but in contrast to building your own delivery infrastructure, CDN providers offer a scalable and cost-effective solution for businesses seeking rapid deployment and optimized performance.

Some of the key benefits are:

  • Cost Efficiency: Minimal upfront investment and predictable operational costs make CDNs attractive, especially for smaller businesses or those with fluctuating traffic.

  • Global Reach and Scalability: CDNs offer extensive networks with built-in redundancy and performance optimizations.

  • Advanced Features: Many CDNs provide tools such as DDoS protection, real-time analytics, and load balancing to enhance user experience and security.

Possible Drawbacks of Relying on CDN Services

While convenient, using a CDN may come with certain limitations:

  • Loss of Control: Companies can end up in situations where they rely on third-party providers, which can limit customization and introduce potential vendor lock-in. 

  • Data Sovereignty Concerns: Compliance with local regulations can be more complex when data is managed by external providers.

Decision Factors: Build vs. Buy

Choosing between building and buying involves evaluating several critical factors:

  • Business Priorities: Does your organization require complete control and customization, or is speed, reliability, and simplicity more important?

  • Budget and Resources: Can your business sustain the upfront and ongoing costs of building and maintaining a network?

  • Scalability Goals: How rapidly do you anticipate growth and traffic demands

  • Regulatory and Security Needs: Do data sovereignty or compliance requirements necessitate in-house control?

Hybrid and Multi-CDN Approaches

For some organizations, the best solution is a hybrid or multi-CDN approach. This strategy combines the benefits of in-house networks with the global reach and scalability of CDN services. A multi-CDN setup enhances resilience, reduces dependency on a single provider, and improves performance through redundancy.

The decision to build or buy is complex, with both options offering distinct advantages. Building a global network can provide unmatched control and long-term savings for large-scale operations, but it requires significant investment and expertise. Conversely, CDNs offer a cost-effective, scalable, and feature-rich solution that allows businesses to focus on their core activities.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your organization’s unique needs, resources, and strategic goals. By carefully evaluating these factors, you can make an informed decision that supports both current and future objectives.

Ready to explore the benefits of CDN services? Visit Fastly’s Resource Center for insights, guides, and expert advice on optimizing your content delivery strategy.

TL;DR? Get the inside scoop from Hossein Lotfi, Fastly’s VP of Engineering, Edge Systems, as he breaks down the pros and cons of each approach.

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