HashiCorp on recovering from failures

L’avenir des entreprises passe par leurs développeurs

En savoir plus
EntrepriseL’équipe à l’origine de meilleures expériences en ligneCarte réseauUne toute nouvelle architecture pour l’Internet d’aujourd’huiRelations avec les analystes du secteurDécouvrez ce que les analystes du secteur pensent de FastlyNouveautésAnnonces et informations récentesPlateformeLa plateforme qui rend les expériences numériques plus efficaces, plus rapides et plus sécuriséesTémoignages clientsDécouvrez comment les meilleures entreprises du Web réussissentÉvénementsRencontrez-nous lors d’un événementCarrièresRejoignez l’équipe qui crée un meilleur Internet

Plateforme Edge Cloud de Fastly

Voir tous les produits
Distribution de contenu (CDN)Proposez des expériences rapides et personnalisées à l’échelle mondialeStreaming en directProposez des expériences de streaming fluides et efficacesVidéos à la demande (VoD)Offrez d’incroyables expériences de vidéo à la demandeMedia Shield Optimisez les déploiements multi-CDNPackaging à la voléeConditionnez du contenu vidéo à la demande de manière dynamique et en temps réelImage OptimizerTraitement des images rapide et à la pointe de la technologieÉquilibreur de charge (load balancer)Contrôle granulaire des décisions de routageCryptage TLSSimplifiez la gestion du protocole Transport Layer Security (TLS)Origin Connect Connectez-vous directement à FastlyAdresses IPGérez facilement vos adresses IPHTTP/3 et QUICProtocoles modernesAPI de recherche de domainesRecherche instantanée et précise de noms de domaineObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
WAF de nouvelle générationSécurité moderne des applications Web et des API, partout dans le mondeGestion des botsDétectez et neutralisez les attaques de botsProtection contre les attaques par déni de service distribuéAtténuation automatisée des attaques perturbatrices et distribuéesSécurité des APISécurisez vos points de terminaison d'APIProtection côté clientProtégez-vous contre les attaques côté clientGestion des bots d’IAEmpêcher les bots d’IA de copier le contenu d’un site web
Edge ComputeMettez vos applications en périphérie : notre plateforme instantanée vous aide à créer des expériences exceptionnelles pour vos utilisateursBases de données clé-valeurLa bases de données clé-valeur la plus rapide du marché et aussi facile à utiliser que vos outils de base de données habituelsWebsockets &amp; Fanout Une messagerie en temps réel, à l’échelle mondiale, entièrement personnalisable et facile à configurerSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa plus puissante de toutes les plateformes sans serveur, basée sur des normes ouvertes et intégrée à la suite complète de produits FastlyIAAccélérez vos charges de travail d’IA et gagnez en efficacité grâce à la mise en cache sémantiqueObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmableBénéficiez d'un accès programmatique complet au même système légendaire de mise en cache qui alimente notre CDN.Serveur MCPUn contrôle alimenté par l'IA pour vos services Fastly.
Logging en temps réelDiffusez et analysez des journaux en temps réelEdge ObserverAnalysez les données de trafic en direct et historiquesDomain InspectorÉvalue les informations au niveau du domaineOrigin InspectorConsultez des informations complètes, de l’origine jusqu’à la périphérieAlertesCréez des notifications pour les métriques de serviceLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragissez avec des informations exploitables

Des services exceptionnels pour des résultats exceptionnels

Voir tous les services
Services professionnelsNos experts vous aident à migrer ou optimiser votre service de distributionServices de divertissement en directDes expériences de streaming en direct qui s’adaptent à vos audiencesPlans d’assistanceUne assistance hors pair de bout en boutCDN géréContrôle et flexibilité optimisésServices de sécurité gérésProtection des applications web gérée par des expertsAssistance clientL’assistance Fastly se tient à vos côtés pour développer vos activités

Solutions numériques innovantes

Voir toutes nos solutions
Services de streamingProposez des streamings en direct et à la demande d’une qualité exceptionnelleMédias émergentsDes performances élevées pour les marques de médias émergentesÉdition numériqueJournalisme en temps réel avec des expériences de lecture amélioréesVente au détail et e-commerceDes expériences rapides et personnalisées à grande échelleServices financiersSécurité intégrée pour protéger les données clientsHaute technologieAdaptez instantanément vos performances au rythme de votre croissanceTourisme et hôtellerieDes expériences en ligne personnalisées pour vos invités et visiteursFormation en ligneProposez des formations sécurisées à grande échelleJeuxPropulsez vos joueurs vers la victoire grâce à des téléchargements de jeux ultra-rapides et sécurisésiGamingProposer des expériences de jeu rapides, sûres, ininterrompues et attrayantes en périphérie
Réduction des coûts associés à l’infrastructureRéduisez vos dépenses cloud tout en les rendant plus prévisiblesOptimisation multicloudUnifiez et simplifiez vos ressources cloudConfiance des clientsEn savoir plus sur les initiatives de Fastly pour instaurer une relation de confianceProtection de la vie privéeDécouvrez comment protéger les données de votre utilisateurTableau de bord de performance écologiqueConsultez votre consommation d'électricité et vos émissions de GES pour la plateforme Fastly

Donnez à chaque développeur les moyens de créer des expériences extraordinaires

Essayez Fastly gratuitement
DéveloppeursCréez quelque chose d’incroyable aujourd’huiProgramme Fast ForwardPour un Internet plus fiableOutils de développementDes outils de développement qui donnent un réel avantage aux équipesSDK pour développeursProgrammez les mêmes services que nous utilisons pour créer les produits FastlyCommunautéRejoignez des développeurs du monde entierS’inscrireCréez un compte développeur gratuit

Créez un Internet sûr, rapide et attrayant avec Fastly

Pourquoi s’associer à Fastly ?Proposez des expériences sûres, rapides et attrayantesPartenaires cloudDécouvrez les avantages d’associer Fastly à vos services cloudPartenaires de distributionAméliorez vos offres et capacités avec les produits FastlyPartenaires technologiques et d’intégrationDécouvrez notre réseau de partenaires
Connexion au portail des partenairesAccédez à toutes vos ressources de partenaires FastlyDevenez partenaireDéveloppez votre activité en revendant ou en recommandant des produits FastlyTrouvez un partenaireNous vous mettons en relation avec le partenaire le mieux adapté à vos besoins

Obtenez de l’aide avec Fastly

DocumentationTirez le meilleur parti de FastlyBibliothèque de ressourcesDécouvrir des feuilles de données, des rapports et plus encoreFastly AcademyFormation pratique sur les produits FastlyCentre d’apprentissageEn savoir plus sur les technologies InternetBlogNos dernières idées et réflexionsRecherche dans le domaine de la sécuritéUne sécurité renforcée grâce à la recherchePoint de vue de Fastly Découvrez des points de vue d’experts et des informations sur le secteur
Centre d’assistanceComment pouvons-nous vous aider ?Nous contacterContactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Revenir au blog

Follow and Subscribe

Disponible uniquement en anglais

Cette page n'est actuellement disponible qu'en anglais. Nous nous excusons pour la gêne occasionnée, merci de revenir sur cette page ultérieurement.

HashiCorp on recovering from failures

Anna MacLachlan

Content Marketing Manager, Fastly

DevOpsClientsÉvénements

Altitude NYC brought together a brilliant group of Fastly customers – we heard war stories from industry leaders at Vogue, Spotify, The New York Times, Hashicorp, and more. In this post, we’ll recap Seth Vargo’s talk about how HashiCorp recovered from the infamous S3 outage, and prepared to mitigate future failures.

Recovering from failures with Fastly

Seth is the Director of Technical Advocacy at HashiCorp. The San Francisco-based open source software company is an active participant in Fastly’s open source program, and he shared some of HashiCorp’s impressive growth stats from 2016:

  • 14,243,908 downloads

  • 549.9 TB bandwidth

  • Serving an average of 62.6 GB/hour

  • 80 requests/minute — “These are big binaries, not web requests,” with 24-124 megabyte binaries in a single instance

  • 96% cache coverage

HashiCorp often sees major spikes in demand; during annual conferences and user events, they experience massive bursts of traffic, where “all of a sudden” they’ll have 300,000 people trying to download Vagrant at once. This wouldn’t scale well if they were running their own infrastructure, but “Fastly handles it just great.”

Fastly & the AWS outage

According to Seth, it’s the job of systems administrators and DevOps engineers to prepare for the reality that “the cloud is inherently unreliable.” Seth cited the AWS outage from February 2017, and while he asked for a show of hands to see how many people in the Altitude audience were affected, he assured us that this wasn’t a bashing talk: “A number of companies, HashiCorp included, built services that singly depended on Amazon S3.”

HashiCorp hosts all of their static sites on Fastly; the content is stored in an S3 bucket which is fronted by Fastly’s CDN. The content lives in that cache “forever,” (with a “pretty infinite TTL”) because part of their deploy process is to manually purge the cache. All the sites are stored in the same S3 bucket (an important implementation detail for later) and they use Custom VCL to rewrite the URL inside a folder within the S3 bucket to route to a folder within the same bucket.

As part of a deploy, they issue a purge on a key, e.g., purge site-terraform or site-consul to purge just the HTML for those sites, and they also spider the site (i.e., use bots to hit pages on their sites). They “cheat” to pre-warm the cache: they use edge caching and shielding, so they recursively spider the site to force the loading into the edge POP, and then all of the other edge POPs will gradually pull from the origin POP that they chose.

When the S3 outage happened, Fastly’s CDN could no longer talk to HashiCorp’s origin, but it still had the cached data. Seth knew this because they had issued the spider. Although all data might not have propagated to the edge, it should be in the origin shield node, and the edges should be able to pull from there. So why did all of their sites go down?

It turned out that as part of their deploy, they had a few new pages that were pushed to S3. The spider step, which happens immediately after the deploy, failed to find those new pages they’d deployed. Seth and his team assumed that the spider had failed and that the cache was outdated (“Maybe we hit an edge server that hadn’t propagated yet”) so they decided to purge all. “You see where this is going,” Seth said, amidst knowing murmurs from the audience.

HashiCorp saw “a number of systematic failures:” They didn’t know S3 was down. In fact, “the internet hadn’t even reported it yet,” and because they deploy their static sites so frequently (10-15 times a day), HashiCorp was one of the first customers to notice and report the issue to Amazon. Additionally, they had identified some caching issues but hadn’t yet invested the engineering resources in figuring out the reasons behind them — they were addressing them (i.e., avoiding) by purging the cache, further compounding the S3 issue. (They’ve since fixed that.)

The “cool part” was that Fastly still had the data. One of Fastly’s customer support engineers pinged Seth on Slack offering to help. In the process, HashiCorp learned a bit more about Fastly architecture: when you tell Fastly’s CDN to cache something, it uses something called a cache key — a composition of hostname + URL + ###generation###, which is what you see when you look at the custom-generated VCL. When that VCL is compiled onto the boxes, that’s replaced with an auto-incrementing ID.

When you issue a purge-all command, Fastly takes that generation key and increments, so your data isn’t actually gone — it’s just no longer being served from the cache. The data is still there, living in the background; all you have to do is restore that generation value. Seth pointed out that you have to work with the Fastly support team to do this: they’ll go into your services and revert the previously known cache key. You’ll start serving your traffic that lives in memory, effectively reverting a purge all. Seth noted that “what’s great about Fastly” is  a purge all is effectively a “fake purge”: the data is still there, and if you “seriously mess up” you can undo it. You can always reach out to the support team for help: “Fastly support is pretty instamagic,” Seth said. “I think the response time is negative seconds.”

Follow-up steps: mitigating future failures

As part of the recovery from the S3 issue, Fastly’s support engineer also identified other areas where HashiCorp wasn’t optimizing caching and doing some things they “shouldn’t have been.” Seth reiterated, “If we were using Fastly properly, none of this would have happened.”

Before the S3 incident, users had been reporting that browsers were caching the content too long, so Seth’s team lowered the time to live (TTL) from 24-48 hours to 4. Although this was the right change to make, they were using the same cache-control header to control how long the content is stored in Fastly and how long it’s stored in the browser. Because their content is very static, they can actually tell Fastly to cache content infinitely because they purge the cache as part of their deploy. On the other hand, they want to refresh the browser every 2-4 hours, but requests will hit Fastly, not the origin.

They use the Fastly surrogate-control header to pull which cache-control header they’re listening to. They send the cache-control header to the browser and set it to 4 hours, and set the surrogate-control header to a week — Fastly will hold static site data in memory for about a week, and will gradually fall out. That way, if “someone has an outage that lasts longer than a week” they’ll have other opportunities to recover.

They also added two “super important” headers, stale-if-error and stale-while-revalidate. Stale-if-error tells Fastly to serve content if there’s an error retrieving content from the origins, even if the cache time has expired. Stale-while-revalidate is “a little more nuanced,” and is especially important if you’re using soft purge, which HashiCorp “uses for everything now.” Soft purge tells Fastly’s CDN to purge data from the cache but not actually get rid of it immediately — to mark content as outdated instead of permanently purging while new content is fetched from the origin.

Want more HashiCorp? Join us at our West Coast customer summit June 28-29 to hear from HashiCorp CTO Armon Dadgar, where he’ll discuss how Nomad, their application scheduler, empowers developers & increases resource utilization.

Prêt à commencer ?

Contactez-nous dès aujourd’hui
Parler à un expert