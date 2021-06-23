Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie Kim Ogletree Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie, recevant la note de 4,8/5 d’après les avis des utilisateurs. 07 juillet 2026

Fastly active le balisage first-party pour les annonceurs Google Guy Nir Fastly Ad Tag Gateway propose aux annonceurs Google une mesure résiliente first-party. Renforcez la visibilité, assurez la conformité et observez une hausse des signaux publicitaires de jusqu’à 14 %. 08 avril 2026

Du signal au déploiement : comment vos retours alimentent notre plateforme Stefanie Grubb Le programme Voice of the Customer de Fastly transforme chaque signal client en action. Découvrez comment vos retours façonnent la feuille de route de notre produit, favorisant l’amélioration continue et de nouvelles fonctionnalités. 09 février 2026

Comment Fastly et Yottaa transforment les performances des sites avec des Early Hints Ajay Bharadwaj, Terri Allegretto Early Hints for Compute est désormais généralement disponible, améliorant considérablement les performances des sites web et l'expérience utilisateur en préchargeant les ressources essentielles. 25 novembre 2025

Fastly reçoit depuis sept ans le prix Customers' Choice par Gartner® Peer Insights™ Kim Ogletree Fastly a été nommé "Customers' Choice 2025" de Gartner® Peer Insights™ pour la Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Cloud, marquant sept années consécutives de récompenses motivées par la confiance et les avis des clients. 01 octobre 2025

Résilience de Fastly face aux attaques de désynchronisation HTTP/1.1 Frederik Deweerdt, Kazuho Oku, 2 de plus Découvrez pourquoi l'architecture de Fastly protège contre les attaques de désynchronisation HTTP/1.1, contrairement à d'autres CDN. Protégez vos applications grâce à la plateforme sécurisée de Fastly. 07 août 2025

Renforcer les capacités du Web ouvert : comment Fastly soutient des organisations comme ToS;DR Austin Spires Renforcer les capacités du Web ouvert : découvrez comment Fastly soutient ToS;DR, une organisation à but non lucratif qui rend les conditions de service Internet faciles à comprendre et favorise la transparence en ligne. 13 mars 2025

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly Andrew Betts, Hannah Aubry Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project. 14 juillet 2022

Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly Brock Norvell, Architectes de solutions d'entreprise Fastly Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales. 01 juin 2022

The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute Oliver Barnwell Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post. 01 juin 2022

HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly Jana Iyengar QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. 29 avril 2022

Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine Mike Johnson, Kim Ogletree Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational. 01 mars 2022

OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly Hannah Aubry OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation. 14 février 2022

Fastly Academy: on-demand learning at your fingertips. | Fastly The Customer Enablement Team Fastly Academy, our new on-demand learning center, contains lessons for learners of all levels. It’s one more way we’re helping you work — and expand your skills — the way that fits you best. 27 janvier 2022