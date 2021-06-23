Clients
Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie
Fastly a décroché le titre de Customers’ Choice dans le rapport Gartner® Peer Insights™ dédié aux plateformes de distribution en périphérie, recevant la note de 4,8/5 d’après les avis des utilisateurs.
Fastly active le balisage first-party pour les annonceurs Google
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway propose aux annonceurs Google une mesure résiliente first-party. Renforcez la visibilité, assurez la conformité et observez une hausse des signaux publicitaires de jusqu’à 14 %.
Du signal au déploiement : comment vos retours alimentent notre plateforme
Le programme Voice of the Customer de Fastly transforme chaque signal client en action. Découvrez comment vos retours façonnent la feuille de route de notre produit, favorisant l’amélioration continue et de nouvelles fonctionnalités.
Comment Fastly et Yottaa transforment les performances des sites avec des Early Hints
Early Hints for Compute est désormais généralement disponible, améliorant considérablement les performances des sites web et l'expérience utilisateur en préchargeant les ressources essentielles.
Fastly reçoit depuis sept ans le prix Customers' Choice par Gartner® Peer Insights™
Fastly a été nommé "Customers' Choice 2025" de Gartner® Peer Insights™ pour la Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Cloud, marquant sept années consécutives de récompenses motivées par la confiance et les avis des clients.
Résilience de Fastly face aux attaques de désynchronisation HTTP/1.1
Découvrez pourquoi l'architecture de Fastly protège contre les attaques de désynchronisation HTTP/1.1, contrairement à d'autres CDN. Protégez vos applications grâce à la plateforme sécurisée de Fastly.
Renforcer les capacités du Web ouvert : comment Fastly soutient des organisations comme ToS;DR
Renforcer les capacités du Web ouvert : découvrez comment Fastly soutient ToS;DR, une organisation à but non lucratif qui rend les conditions de service Internet faciles à comprendre et favorise la transparence en ligne.
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days, to boot! Understandably impressed, we sat down with Andrew to learn about his goals and build process for the project.
Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly
Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.
The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute
Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver Barnwell, a Full Stack Developer at the Guardian, walked us through the process of building his winning hackathon project on Compute in this guest post.
HTTP/3 and QUIC free for all customers | Fastly
QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1.
Business continuity amid the invasion of Ukraine
Amid the escalating invasion of Ukraine, the Fastly team is actively monitoring the health, availability, and performance of our edge cloud network along with maintaining close communication with our customers. We remain confident in the resilience and security of our network and products. Our network and products remain performant and fully operational.
OSM uses CDN for instant updates | Fastly
OpenStreetMap, a member of our open-source program, moved from a proprietary content delivery network to ours and saw improvements in speed, customizability, and innovation.
Fastly Academy: on-demand learning at your fingertips. | Fastly
Fastly Academy, our new on-demand learning center, contains lessons for learners of all levels. It’s one more way we’re helping you work — and expand your skills — the way that fits you best.
Endless OS Foundation Bridges Digital Divide | Fastly
The Endless OS Foundation saw a big spike in traffic at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to modern CDN features like soft purge, TTL, and segmented caching, they’re able to continue bridging the digital divide.