Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive Brooks Cunningham Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site. 01 settembre 2026

Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure Dibakar Das, Delen Trance Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting. 25 giugno 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. 21 maggio 2026

Real-Time CDN Monitoring for Live Events with Bronto Simon Wistow Achieve real-time CDN monitoring for live events with Fastly and Bronto. Unlock sub-second log queries, 12 months of retention, and cut logging costs by 50%. 18 marzo 2026

Come le imprese europee possono conciliare sovranità dei dati e sicurezza informatica Noel Penzer Esplora come le organizzazioni europee possano rafforzare la sicurezza informatica, migliorare la resilienza digitale e affrontare le sfide della sovranità dei dati in un contesto di pressioni geopolitiche e normative in evoluzione. 05 marzo 2026

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026

Lightweight Latency Measurement with Server-Timing Leon Brocard Measure end-to-end request latency with Server-Timing. See how origin, Fastly Compute, and CDN delivery timings appear in browser dev tools. 20 gennaio 2026

Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector Namit Shivaram, Delen Trance Fastly's Domain Inspector now supports Compute. Get robust domain-level observability, real-time traffic visibility, and faster troubleshooting at the edge. 10 dicembre 2025

I Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: costruire un Internet più robusto Brian Haberman Scopri i Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: disponibilità incrollabile, latenza ridotta al minimo e resistenza alle interruzioni per un’esperienza internet robusta con la nostra rete globale. 24 settembre 2025

Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint Eoghan Kelly Fastly's Sustainability dashboard provides instant access to electricity-related Scope 2 & 3 emissions data. Understand and optimize your digital carbon footprint with ease. 09 settembre 2025

Maximizing Compute Performance with Log Explorer & Insights Namit Shivaram Monitor and troubleshoot Fastly Compute services with Log Explorer & Insights. Gain granular insights, optimize performance, and debug faster for efficient applications. 13 agosto 2025

2024: End of Year Product Release Rewind Leigh Clancy We’re always improving the Fastly platform to enable developers, security experts, and more! See an overview of the product releases that we unveiled in 2024. 18 dicembre 2024

Fastly named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Simon Wistow Celebrating our recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024, Fastly remains dedicated to empowering developers with cutting-edge solutions. 18 novembre 2024

Streamline Your Logging with Grafana Integration Namit Shivaram Enhance your business performance with Fastly's Real-Time Log Streaming, now supporting Grafana Cloud for effortless log storage and insightful analysis. 14 novembre 2024

Introducing Log Explorer & Insights: Actionable data at your fingertips Namit Shivaram Introducing Log Explorer & Insights, which unlocks valuable insights within your log data to drive informed decisions and identify opportunities for optimization and innovation. 28 ottobre 2024

It’s free, instant, and yours! Fastly’s free developer accounts are here Simon Wistow We’re excited to announce free developer accounts. You can instantly get started and take advantage of the most developer-friendly edge platform in the world. 20 giugno 2024