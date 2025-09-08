Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture Christina Garvey Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact. 26 agosto 2026

Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability Eoghan Kelly Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation. 08 luglio 2026

Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge Kim Ogletree Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti. 07 luglio 2026

How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure Dibakar Das, Delen Trance Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting. 25 giugno 2026

Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights Sarah Sang Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view. 14 aprile 2026

Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP Simon Wistow Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi 09 aprile 2026

Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google Guy Nir Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari. 08 aprile 2026

Come le imprese europee possono conciliare sovranità dei dati e sicurezza informatica Noel Penzer Esplora come le organizzazioni europee possano rafforzare la sicurezza informatica, migliorare la resilienza digitale e affrontare le sfide della sovranità dei dati in un contesto di pressioni geopolitiche e normative in evoluzione. 05 marzo 2026

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First Delen Trance, Dibakar Das Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs. 26 febbraio 2026

The Cloud Rent Keeps Going Up. Let’s Fix It. Stephen Stierer, Anjan Srinivas Reduce cloud egress costs with smarter caching, Origin Shield, and real-time visibility. Learn how Fastly helps control infrastructure spend. 05 febbraio 2026

Deploy for Performance: Fastly’s Principles of Infrastructure Diversity and Soft Control Brian Haberman Discover Fastly's core resilience principles: Infrastructure Diversity prevents outages, and Soft Influence optimizes traffic for peak performance. 05 dicembre 2025

Preventing outages with resilient architectures Laura Thomson, Inés Sombra, + 1 more Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance. 14 novembre 2025

Rewriting HTML with the Fastly JavaScript SDK Sy Brand Boost web performance with Fastly’s JS SDK v3.35.0. Use the new streaming HTML rewriter to customize, cache, and transform pages faster and more efficiently. 30 ottobre 2025

How to Tame Varnish Memory Usage Safely Daniel Axtens How Fastly turned a shelved Varnish idea into 25% fewer memory writes and real system-wide gains. 09 ottobre 2025

Design for Chaos: Fastly’s Principles of Fault Isolation and Graceful Degradation Brian Haberman Learn how Fastly builds a resilient CDN through fault isolation & graceful degradation. Discover our principles for minimizing disruption & ensuring continuous service. 07 ottobre 2025

4 Tips for Developers for Using Fastly’s Sustainability Dashboard Leon Brocard Track the real-world emissions of your Fastly workloads. This blog shares practical tips on using the Sustainability dashboard for greener, faster code. 25 settembre 2025

I Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: costruire un Internet più robusto Brian Haberman Scopri i Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: disponibilità incrollabile, latenza ridotta al minimo e resistenza alle interruzioni per un’esperienza internet robusta con la nostra rete globale. 24 settembre 2025

Fastly + Scalepost: Extending the Fastly platform to manage AI Crawlers John Agger See when and how AI chatbots use your content. With Fastly and ScalePost, publishers finally gain visibility into how their work shows up in AI-generated answers. 12 settembre 2025