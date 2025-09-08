Piattaforma
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Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Inside Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program: Projects, Impact & Culture
Go behind the scenes of Fastly’s 2026 Internship Program. See how our intern cohort tackled real-world engineering projects and made a lasting impact.
Fastly Joins DIMPACT to Collaborate on Digital Sustainability
Fastly joins DIMPACT to help streaming and publishing companies accurately measure and reduce their digital carbon footprints through sustainable edge innovation.
Fastly ha ottenuto il riconoscimento Customers' Choice da Gartner® Peer Insights™ per le piattaforme di distribuzione edge
Fastly è stata nominata "Customers' Choice" 2026 da Gartner® Peer Insights™ nella categoria delle piattaforme di distribuzione edge, ottenendo un punteggio di 4,8 su 5 grazie alle recensioni degli utenti.
How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure
Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting.
Introducing Fastly’s Redesigned Homepage: Your Central Hub for Actionable Insights
Introducing Fastly's redesigned Control Panel homepage. Get centralized, actionable insights on performance, security, account health, and spend alerts in one dynamic view.
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi
Fastly abilita il tag di prima parte per gli inserzionisti Google
Fastly Ad Tag Gateway consente una misurazione resiliente e proprietaria per gli inserzionisti Google. Ripristina la visibilità, garantisci la conformità e ottieni fino al 14% di incremento dei segnali pubblicitari.
Come le imprese europee possono conciliare sovranità dei dati e sicurezza informatica
Esplora come le organizzazioni europee possano rafforzare la sicurezza informatica, migliorare la resilienza digitale e affrontare le sfide della sovranità dei dati in un contesto di pressioni geopolitiche e normative in evoluzione.
Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First
Fastly's new notification center centralizes observability, spend, and service advisories. Learn the 6 essential alerts every engineering team needs.
The Cloud Rent Keeps Going Up. Let’s Fix It.
Reduce cloud egress costs with smarter caching, Origin Shield, and real-time visibility. Learn how Fastly helps control infrastructure spend.
Deploy for Performance: Fastly’s Principles of Infrastructure Diversity and Soft Control
Discover Fastly's core resilience principles: Infrastructure Diversity prevents outages, and Soft Influence optimizes traffic for peak performance.
Preventing outages with resilient architectures
Fastly’s resilient architecture principles prevent outages, mitigate severity, and deliver on our availability promises without compromising performance.
Rewriting HTML with the Fastly JavaScript SDK
Boost web performance with Fastly’s JS SDK v3.35.0. Use the new streaming HTML rewriter to customize, cache, and transform pages faster and more efficiently.
How to Tame Varnish Memory Usage Safely
How Fastly turned a shelved Varnish idea into 25% fewer memory writes and real system-wide gains.
Design for Chaos: Fastly’s Principles of Fault Isolation and Graceful Degradation
Learn how Fastly builds a resilient CDN through fault isolation & graceful degradation. Discover our principles for minimizing disruption & ensuring continuous service.
4 Tips for Developers for Using Fastly’s Sustainability Dashboard
Track the real-world emissions of your Fastly workloads. This blog shares practical tips on using the Sustainability dashboard for greener, faster code.
I Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: costruire un Internet più robusto
Scopri i Pilastri della resilienza di Fastly: disponibilità incrollabile, latenza ridotta al minimo e resistenza alle interruzioni per un’esperienza internet robusta con la nostra rete globale.
Fastly + Scalepost: Extending the Fastly platform to manage AI Crawlers
See when and how AI chatbots use your content. With Fastly and ScalePost, publishers finally gain visibility into how their work shows up in AI-generated answers.
Bridging the real-time testing gap: Fanout support in local development for Fastly Compute
Fastly Compute now supports local Fanout testing, letting you build and validate real-time features without deploying to production.