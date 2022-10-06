We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works Shane Burgess Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy. 15 giugno 2026

Supporting Google Private AI Compute with Privacy-Preserving Edge Infrastructure Ed Bender Learn how Fastly's privacy-preserving edge infrastructure supports Google Private AI Compute, enabling private and secure access to powerful Gemini models. 21 aprile 2026

Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP Simon Wistow Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi 09 aprile 2026

Come le imprese europee possono conciliare sovranità dei dati e sicurezza informatica Noel Penzer Esplora come le organizzazioni europee possano rafforzare la sicurezza informatica, migliorare la resilienza digitale e affrontare le sfide della sovranità dei dati in un contesto di pressioni geopolitiche e normative in evoluzione. 05 marzo 2026

How Apps Can Respect Privacy While Still Getting Personal Shane Burgess Learn how apps can offer personalized experiences without compromising user privacy. Solutions like Private Access Tokens, OHTTP, and MASQUE Relay protect data without harming user experience. 21 luglio 2025

AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report David King Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now. 03 giugno 2025

Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats Shane Burgess Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025. 02 aprile 2025

Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome. 06 giugno 2024

TLS: More secure; always fast Emmanuel Thompson This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way. 14 marzo 2024

Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards Monique Barbanson We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development! 08 marzo 2024

PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024 David King The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more. 07 marzo 2024

The future of device detection on the web Andrew Betts As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience. 08 febbraio 2024

BoringSSL to make TLS more secure Roberto Guimaraes, Wayne Thayer Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers. 18 gennaio 2024

Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet Jana Iyengar Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP). 12 ottobre 2023

How we built a better TLS certification authority Shiloh Heurich Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be. 07 settembre 2023

Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework Owen Kirshner Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF). 29 agosto 2023

Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly Shane Burgess We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication. 10 maggio 2023

Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP Simon Kuhn We’re excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners. 15 marzo 2023

Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly, Simran Khalsa Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities. 19 ottobre 2022