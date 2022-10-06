privacy
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We Built the Proxy Behind Firefox's New Built-In VPN — Here's How It Works
Discover how Fastly built the proxy powering Firefox's new built-in VPN, using HTTP CONNECT, QUIC, and MASQUE for scalable web privacy.
Supporting Google Private AI Compute with Privacy-Preserving Edge Infrastructure
Learn how Fastly's privacy-preserving edge infrastructure supports Google Private AI Compute, enabling private and secure access to powerful Gemini models.
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP
Perché il blocco preciso del traffico è più efficace del tradizionale blocco IP. Scopri come i controlli a livello 7, l'edge computing, la convalida dei token e la sicurezza in tempo reale riducono la pirateria senza interferire con gli utenti legittimi
Come le imprese europee possono conciliare sovranità dei dati e sicurezza informatica
Esplora come le organizzazioni europee possano rafforzare la sicurezza informatica, migliorare la resilienza digitale e affrontare le sfide della sovranità dei dati in un contesto di pressioni geopolitiche e normative in evoluzione.
How Apps Can Respect Privacy While Still Getting Personal
Learn how apps can offer personalized experiences without compromising user privacy. Solutions like Private Access Tokens, OHTTP, and MASQUE Relay protect data without harming user experience.
AppSec in Q1 2025: Trends from Fastly's Latest Report
Fastly's Q1 2025 Threat Report: Key insights on web attacks, bot traffic, and how to defend your apps & APIs. Read the full report now.
Future-Proofing TLS Encryption Against Quantum Threats
Fastly announces support for ML-KEM, a post-quantum cryptography algorithm, to future-proof TLS encryption against quantum threats starting April 2025.
Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time
We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome.
TLS: More secure; always fast
This post details the journey of improving the security of TLS private keys and improving the performance and efficiency of TLS handshakes along the way.
Fastly wins at the 2024 DEVIES Awards
We're thrilled to announce that Fastly's OHTTP Relay work has won a 2024 DEVIES Award for Best Innovation in Services: Application Development!
PCI DSS v 4.0 Everything to know before Mar 31, 2024
The PCI Security Standards Council announced Version 4.0, the latest iteration forces nearly every organization to update policies, procedures, and more.
The future of device detection on the web
As the future of device detection evolves to protect user data, client hints and other solutions rise to meet the needs of developers looking to deliver a better user experience.
BoringSSL to make TLS more secure
Replacing OpenSSL with BoringSSL was to reduce the frequency of CVE response and improve the security of our TLS termination system for our customers.
Firefox and Fastly take another step toward a privacy upgrade for the internet
Fastly and Mozilla are taking another important step toward a more secure and private internet with Firefox’s adoption of Fastly as an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP).
How we built a better TLS certification authority
Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be.
Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF).
Announcing Mutual TLS from Fastly
We are excited to announce the general availability of Mutual TLS (mTLS) support from Fastly, providing two-way authentication and encryption of network communication.
Enabling privacy on the Internet with Oblivious HTTP
We’re excited to announce the latest product in our privacy enablement portfolio — the Fastly OHTTP Relay, now in beta with availability for select partners.
Using Client Hints to Detect Disparities
Learn how User-Agent Client Hints work, explore privacy-related features and concerns, and how the partial adoption and incompleteness of this emerging standard can be used to detect behavior disparities.
Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub access management | Fastly
Today we are excited to announce support for Google Identity and Access Management (IAM) in Limited Availability across our Google Logging endpoints Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage, and Pub/Sub.