Il futuro del business inizia con gli sviluppatori

Scopri di più
AziendaIl team dietro esperienze online miglioriMappa di reteUna nuova architettura per l'Internet modernoRelazioni con gli analisti del settoreScopri cosa dicono gli analisti di settore su FastlyNotizieAggiornamenti e annunci recentiPiattaformaLa piattaforma per esperienze digitali migliori, più veloci e più sicureStorie dei nostri clientiScopri come hanno avuto successo i migliori siti webEventiConnettiti con Fastly durante un eventoLavora con noiUnisciti al team che sta costruendo un internet migliore

Piattaforma edge cloud di Fastly

Vedi tutti i prodotti
Distribuzione dei contenuti (CDN)Offri esperienze rapide e personalizzate a livello mondialeStreaming liveOffri esperienze di live streaming senza interruzioniStreaming Video (VoD)Offri esperienze video on-demand eccezionaliMedia Shield Ottimizza le distribuzioni multi-CDNOn-the-Fly PackagerCrea pacchetti dinamici di contenuti video on demand in tempo realeImage OptimizerElaborazione rapida delle immagini sull'edgeBilanciatore del caricoControllo granulare sulle decisioni di routingCrittografia TLSRiduci la complessità della gestione TLSOrigin Connect Connettiti direttamente a FastlyIndirizzi IPGestisci facilmente gli indirizzi IPHTTP/3 e QUICProtocolli moderniAPI di ricerca dei dominiRicerca immediata e accurata dei nomi di dominioObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereGestione dei botRilevare e mitigare gli attacchi dei botProtezione DDoSMitigazione automatizzata degli attacchi dirompenti e distribuitiSicurezza delle APIProteggi i tuoi endpoint APIProtezione lato clientDifesa dagli attacchi lato clientGestione dei bot IAImpedisci ai bot IA di estrarre i contenuti dei siti web
Edge ComputePorta le tue app a livello edge: la nostra piattaforma istantanea ti aiuta a creare esperienze straordinarie per i tuoi utentiKey Value StoreIl Key Value Store più veloce che puoi ottenere, con la stessa facilità di utilizzo degli strumenti di database che conosci beneWebSockets e Fanout Messaggistica in tempo reale distribuita su scala globale, con personalizzazione completa e configurazione semplice.Developer SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyEnterprise ServerlessLa piattaforma serverless più potente, basata su standard aperti e integrata con la suite completa di prodotti FastlyIAAccelera i tuoi carichi di lavoro di IA e migliora l'efficienza con la cache semanticaObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesCache programmabileOttieni l'accesso programmabile completo alla stessa leggendaria cache che alimenta la nostra CDN.Server MCPControllo potenziato dall'IA per i tuoi servizi Fastly.
Logging in tempo realeTrasmetti e analizza i log in tempo realeEdge ObserverEsplora i dati sul traffico in tempo reale e storiciDomain InspectorValuta le informazioni a livello di dominioOrigin InspectorVisualizza informazioni complete dall'origine all'edgeAvvisiCrea notifiche per le metriche relative al servizioLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragisci con informazioni utili

Servizi straordinari per risultati eccezionali

Vedi tutti i servizi
Servizi professionaliAssistenza specializzata per migrare o ottimizzare il tuo servizio di distribuzioneServizi di intrattenimento dal vivoEsperienze di live streaming con scalabilità per il tuo pubblicoPiani di supportoAssistenza di prima classe dall'inizio alla fineManaged CDNControllo e flessibilità ottimizzatiManaged SecurityProtezione delle applicazioni web gestita con competenzaAssistenza clientiIl supporto di Fastly ti aiuta a crescere meglio, insieme

Soluzioni digitali innovative

Scopri tutte le nostre soluzioni
Streaming mediaOffri live streaming e on-demand eccezionaleMedia emergentiPrestazioni elevate per i brand multimediali emergentiEditoria digitaleGiornalismo in tempo reale con esperienze di lettura migliorateRetail ed E-commerceEsperienze rapide e personalizzate su larga scalaServizi finanziariSicurezza integrata per proteggere i dati dei clientiHigh techScala istantaneamente le tue prestazioni man mano che cresciViaggi e ospitalitàEsperienze online personalizzate per i tuoi ospiti e visitatoriIstruzione onlineOffri esperienze di apprendimento sicure su larga scalaGamingSostieni la prossima vittoria dei tuoi player con download di giochi ultra veloci e sicuriiGamingOffri un'esperienza di gioco veloce, sicura, senza interruzioni e coinvolgente a livello di edge
Risparmi sulle infrastruttureOttieni una spesa cloud inferiore e più prevedibileOttimizzazione multi-cloudRiduci la complessità e unifica le risorse cloudFiducia dei clientiScopri di più sulle iniziative di Fastly per la fiducia dei clientiAbilitazione della privacyScopri come proteggere i dati dei tuoi utentiDashboard di sostenibilitàConsulta il tuo consumo di elettricità e le emissioni di gas serra per la piattaforma Fastly

Consentiamo a ogni sviluppatore di costruire esperienze incredibili

Prova Fastly gratuitamente
SviluppatoriCostruisci qualcosa di straordinario oggiFast ForwardCreare un Internet più affidabileStrumenti di sviluppoStrumenti di sviluppo pensati per i team - con un edge in piùDeveloper SDKProgramma gli stessi servizi che utilizziamo per costruire i prodotti FastlyComunitàUnisciti agli sviluppatori di tutto il mondoRegistratiCrea un account sviluppatore gratuito

Contribuisci a creare una rete Internet veloce, sicura e coinvolgente con Fastly

Perché collaborare con FastlyAiutaci a offrire esperienze sicure, veloci e coinvolgentiCloud PartnerScopri i vantaggi di combinare Fastly con i tuoi servizi cloudChannel PartnerMigliora le tue offerte e capacità con i prodotti FastlyPartner tecnologici e di integrazioneEsplora il nostro ecosistema di partner
Accesso al portale partnerAccedi a tutte le tue risorse partner di FastlyDiventa un partnerMigliora la tua attività rivendendo o consigliando i prodotti FastlyTrova un partnerLascia che ti aiutiamo a trovare il partner giusto per le tue esigenze

Chiedi aiuto con Fastly

DocumentazioneOttieni il massimo da FastlyLibreria delle risorseEsplora schede dati, report e altro ancoraFastly AcademyApprendimento pratico con i prodotti FastlyCentro di apprendimentoScopri la tecnologia InternetBlogI nostri ultimi pensieri e ideeRicerca sulla sicurezzaMaggiore sicurezza grazie alla ricercaIl punto di vista di Fastly Esplora approfondimenti di esperti e del settore
Centro di SupportoCome possiamo aiutarti?ContattaciContattaci oggi
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Neil Hanlon and Rocky Linux | Fastly

Hannah Aubry

Fast Forward ecosystem lead, Fastly

CulturaDevOps

Some people say that development isn’t coding; it’s problem-solving. I don’t think that’s totally true, but it’s certainly core to what we do! Problem-solving is one of the skills I admire most in this field — when developers recognize an unmet need or a gap in the industry’s current offerings, they rise to meet it by building the solution. (That’s how Fastly was founded — Artur, Tyler, and Simon were frustrated by existing CDN options, so they set out to build something better.) 

Rocky Linux, a member of our Fast Forward Program, is an open-source enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. When the news broke that CentOS (Rocky’s predecessor) had reached EOL, Gregory Kurtzer and Rocky’s early team set out to build a new distribution that would achieve the early goals of CentOS.

Rocky and its community are a powerful example of how insight and initiative can not only breed innovation, but also inspire. The response was incredible when Gregory reached out to engage the community to help build Rocky. I wanted to learn more about Rocky’s history, find out what’s new, and what they’re planning next – so I sat down for a conversation with Neil Hanlon, Rocky’s infrastructure lead.

Hannah: Let's start with some background: how did Rocky Linux come to be, and what drew you to the project?

Neil: Rocky Linux was founded – basically – in a comment from a Gregory Kurtzer blog post on the CentOS Blog in December of 2020 announcing the change in direction for CentOS to CentOS Stream. Greg mentioned he had been thinking of starting a new CentOS clone, and invited folks to a Slack, which was quickly filled with over 10,000 people wanting to know what they could do to help.

It was a whirlwind of text, with hundreds of messages per minute at times flying by. I somehow found myself wrapped up in the middle of it, leading the infrastructure team with a new friend and cohort, Taylor Goodwill. I was drawn to the project by the idea of being part of something bigger and using my knowledge and skills to help evolve and improve the Enterprise Linux community. The folks I've met along the way – and get to collaborate with on a daily basis – have been the highlight of working on Rocky Linux.

Hannah: Why was it important to you (and the community) to build an open source, community-supported operating system? What's the benefit for enterprises?

Neil: In the wake of Red Hat's decision to change direction to CentOS Stream, a lot of users felt lost, with a lot of unknowns staring at them. While it turns out that for many people, Stream is a fine option, there are still a great number of folks who want or need a rebuild like Rocky, and that's exactly what we aim to do.

Setting out to build Rocky, we didn't want only to reproduce what CentOS was but to ensure that everything is done in a manner that allows others to reproduce our work. The best way we can ensure that the sometimes-arcane knowledge of how to compose an Enterprise Linux OS isn't lost to time by creating tools and processes which allow for full transparency and reproducibility. By doing things this way, we try to guard against corporate influence since everything we do can be easily forked and recreated.

Hannah: So you released 8.7 and 9.1 towards the end of last year. What's new?

Neil: Wow ... lots of things are new in v9.1! See our release notes here for a full listing (https://docs.rockylinux.org/release_notes/9_1/), but here's a summary:

  • The Rocky Linux 9 series is built with Peridot, our new open source build system. This build system enables us to support more architectures, including ppc64le and s390x. It’s also made development much easier for our special interest groups.

  • Rocky Linux 9.1 ships with the latest and greatest Enterprise Linux kernel version, 5.14.0-70. Development toolchains and runtimes have been updated as well of course, with GCC 11.2.1, glibc 2.34, and binutils 2.35.2.

  • cgroup v2 is enabled by default in Rocky Linux 9. Many containerization tools include features requiring this next modernized cgroup API.

  • Rocky Linux 9.1 in particular includes Keylime, a remote machine attestation tool that can continually monitor the integrity of remote machines.

Hannah: How did the release go? Were there any surprises?

Neil: We've only been doing this in real-time for about 2 years, but sometimes it feels like we've been doing this for over a decade. Regardless of the time we've spent on producing the Rocky Linux distribution, we still encounter many surprises along the way. Thankfully most of the surprises are pleasant ones.

A big constant for us in every release has been the incredible support of our community!

Hannah: What led you to choose Fastly? What role did our CDN play in this release?

Neil: I've used Fastly in the past, both personally and professionally. I've always enjoyed the features Fastly provides and the devops-first methodology for deploying and running services at and around the edge. Fastly operates as a caching layer for the Rocky Linux release artifacts, allowing us to serve and cache even large files like our ISOs close to our users. On release day, using Fastly as a shield is an enormous boon to the infrastructure team's confidence in a good release. We could do it without a CDN like Fastly, but it would be very difficult. We're incredibly grateful for Fastly's continued support.

Hannah:  What's next on the Rocky Linux roadmap?

Neil: We're getting very close to launching the first board of directors for the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, the legal entity that houses the Rocky Linux project. This has been a long time coming and is really exciting! The new charter, bylaws, and organization structure are meant to formalize and protect the promises we've made to the community about remaining a free, open source enterprise operating system in perpetuity.

Hannah:  How can the Fastly developer community get involved, and where can they learn more about the project?

Neil: Our main community venue is our Mattermost chat at https://chat.rockylinux.org, which is also available on IRC on Libera at #rockylinux. We also have a forum at https://forums.rockylinux.org, and mailing lists at https://lists.resf.org. In terms of getting involved and learning more, I recommend joining us in chat and jumping into the conversation! Of course, we’re also on Github with all our open source software projects.

Pronto per iniziare?

Contattaci oggi
Parla con un esperto