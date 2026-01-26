DevOps
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Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage
Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits.
Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights
Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly.
Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive
Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands
Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code.
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute
Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins.
Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste
Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi.
Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge
Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA.
How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure
Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting.
The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available
Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem.
Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala
Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza.
Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly
Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython.
How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent
Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing.
Riduci i costi con software efficienti
Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti.
Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly
Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute.
Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code
Editing Fastly VCL just levelled up. Discover the VS Code extension that adds navigation, refactors, inlay hints, and powerful developer tooling.
Reliable Deployments for Large Kubernetes Fleet
Struggling to scale GitOps? Discover how Fastly moved beyond standard Kubernetes tools to build a custom ArgoCD orchestration layer for safe, global multi-cluster rollouts.
Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro
Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise.
Break Free from ESI Lock-in: Learn How to Migrate Today with Fastly
Migrate your legacy ESI to Fastly Compute. End vendor lock-in, run your ESI on a high-performance engine, and transition to a fully programmable edge.