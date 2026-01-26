Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Building Fastly Log Analytics Tools: An Open-Source Approach to Deeper Insights Drew Michael Gain deeper insights with Fastly Log Analytics. Build an open-source, self-hosted dashboard to own your data, reduce vendor costs, and troubleshoot instantly. 03 settembre 2026

Preserving Analytics Attribution During Bot Challenges: A Fastly VCL & NGWAF Deep Dive Brooks Cunningham Learn how to preserve Google Analytics attribution during bot challenges. Discover how to use Fastly's NGWAF and VCL to maintain data accuracy while securing your site. 01 settembre 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

Terraform Your Fastly Config in a few Commands Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Import your complete Fastly setup into Terraform in minutes. No rewrites, no downtime, just your existing infrastructure, now as code. 12 agosto 2026

Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. 30 luglio 2026

Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute Shaun Flagg Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins. 27 luglio 2026

Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste Ulyssa Mello Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi. 13 luglio 2026

Il punto sui pagamenti: commercio agentico e l'edge Shaun Flagg Scopri l'ascesa del commercio agentico, gli emergenti protocolli di pagamento per l'IA e perché l'edge sta diventando il punto di controllo per transazioni sicure guidate dall'IA. 01 luglio 2026

How to Prove the Business Value of Your Edge Infrastructure Dibakar Das, Delen Trance Stop the "silent performance" problem. Discover how to prove the business value of your edge infrastructure with Fastly's new ROI-focused reporting. 25 giugno 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

Distribuire il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly con Google Cloud Service Extensions per contribuire a proteggere il traffico su larga scala Alisha Stull, James Nguyen, + 1 more Scopri come il Next-Gen WAF di Fastly e Google Cloud Service Extensions offrono protezione dalle minacce in tempo reale, sicurezza scalabile e prestazioni a bassa latenza. 18 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

How to Configure Local Logging for an On-Prem Next-Gen WAF Agent Brooks Cunningham, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Learn how to configure local logging for Fastly NGWAF on-prem agents using Docker, environment variables, and real-time log tailing. 21 maggio 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026

Il tuo agente di coding IA è appena migliorato su Fastly Jaskirat Singh Randhawa, Frank Denis Rendi migliore il tuo agente di coding IA con Fastly. Usa le competenze open source di Fastly Agent Toolkit per la corretta distribuzione di VCL, CLI e Compute. 26 marzo 2026

Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code Leon Brocard Editing Fastly VCL just levelled up. Discover the VS Code extension that adds navigation, refactors, inlay hints, and powerful developer tooling. 12 febbraio 2026

Reliable Deployments for Large Kubernetes Fleet Fernando Crespo Gravalos Struggling to scale GitOps? Discover how Fastly moved beyond standard Kubernetes tools to build a custom ArgoCD orchestration layer for safe, global multi-cluster rollouts. 10 febbraio 2026

Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise. 28 gennaio 2026