How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together

Langfristiger Erfolg beginnt bei Ihren Entwicklern

Weitere Informationen
UnternehmenDas Team hinter besseren OnlineerlebnissenPOP-StandorteEine neue Architektur für das moderne InternetBranchenanalystenErfahren Sie, was Branchenanalysten über Fastly sagenNewsAktuelle Updates und AnkündigungenPlattformDie Plattform hinter besseren, schnelleren und sichereren digitalen ErlebnissenKundenfallstudienErfolgsgeschichten der besten Seiten des WebsEventsTreffen Sie uns persönlichKarriereEntwickeln Sie mit uns ein besseres Internet

Die Fastly Edge-Cloud-Plattform

Alle Produkte ansehen
Content Delivery (CDN)Liefern Sie schnelle, personalisierte Erlebnisse – weltweitLivestreamingBieten Sie nahtlose Livestreaming-ErlebnisseVideostreaming (VoD)Bieten Sie außergewöhnliche On-demand-VideoerlebnisseMedia Shield Optimieren Sie Ihre Multi-CDN-BereitstellungOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamisches Packen von On-demand-Videos in EchtzeitImage OptimizerSchnelle Bildverarbeitung auf der EdgeLoadbalancerGranulare Kontrolle über Routing-EntscheidungenTLS-VerschlüsselungVereinfachte TLS-VerwaltungOrigin Connect Ihre direkte Verbindung zu FastlyIP-AdressenEinfache Verwaltung von IP-AdressenHTTP/3 und QUICModerne ProtokolleDomain Research APISofortige, genaue Entdeckung von DomainnamenObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModerne Web-App- und API-Sicherheit, in jeder UmgebungBot-ManagementErkennung und Abwehr von Bot-AngriffenDDoS-SchutzAutomatische Abwehr disruptiver verteilter AngriffeAPI-SicherheitSichern Sie Ihre API-Endpoints abClient-seitiger SchutzSchutz vor Client-seitigen AngriffenAI-Bot-ManagementVerhindern Sie, dass KI-Bots Website-Inhalte scrapen
Edge ComputingLagern Sie Ihre Apps auf die Edge aus – mit unserer sofort einsetzbaren Plattform erstellen Sie sensationelle Nutzererlebnisse.Key Value StoreDer schnellste Key Value Store auf dem Markt ist so einfach zu bedienen wie die Datenbank-Tools, die Sie bereits kennenWebSockets und Fanout Globales Echtzeit-Messaging, das vollständig personalisierbar und einfach einzurichten istDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenEnterprise ServerlessDie leistungsstärkste serverlose Plattform, die auf offenen Standards basiert und in die gesamte Fastly-Produktpalette integriert istKIBeschleunigen Sie Ihre KI-Workloads und verbessern Sie die Effizienz mit semantischem Caching.Object StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammierbarer CacheErhalten Sie vollständigen programmatischen Zugriff auf das legendäre Caching, das unser CDN antreibt.MCP ServerKI-gestützte Kontrolle für Ihre Fastly Services.
Echtzeit-LoggingLog-Streaming und Analyse in EchtzeitEdge ObserverEntdecken Sie Live- und historische Traffic-DatenDomain InspectorErhalten Sie Einblicke auf Domain-EbeneOrigin InspectorErhalten Sie umfassende Einblicke vom Origin-Server bis auf die EdgeBenachrichtigungenErstellen Sie Benachrichtigungen für servicebezogene MetrikenLog Explorer &amp; InsightsInteragieren Sie mit praktischen Einblicken

Überragende Services für überzeugende Ergebnisse

Alle Services ansehen
Professional ServicesProfessionelle Unterstützung bei der Migration oder Optimierung Ihres AuslieferungsserviceLive Entertainment ServicesLivestreaming-Erlebnisse, die sich der Publikumsgröße anpassenSupport-PläneErstklassiger Support von A–ZManaged CDNMaximale Kontrolle und FlexibilitätManaged SecurityKompetenter Schutz für WebanwendungenKunden-SupportFastly-Support: Gemeinsam wächst sich’s besser

Innovative Lösungen für digitale Anwendungen

Alle Lösungen ansehen
Medien-StreamingSorgen Sie für erstklassige Streaming-Erlebnisse – live und auf AbrufNeue MedienMehr Performance für neue MedienmarkenDigitales PublishingEchtzeitjournalismus mit besseren LesererlebnissenEinzelhandel &amp; E-CommerceSchnelle, personalisierte und skalierbare KundenerlebnisseFinanzdienstleistungenIntegrierte Sicherheit zum Schutz von KundendatenHightechSofortige Skalierbarkeit zur Unterstützung Ihres GeschäftswachstumsReise- und GastgewerbeMaßgeschneiderte Onlineerlebnisse für Gäste und BesucherE-LearningBieten Sie sichere, skalierbare LernerlebnisseGamingFördern Sie den nächsten Sieg Ihrer Player mit ultraschnellen, sicheren Spiele-DownloadsiGamingLiefern Sie schnelles, sicheres, unterbrechungsfreies und packendes Gameplay auf der Edge aus
InfrastruktureinsparungenNiedrigere, besser kalkulierbare Cloud-KostenMulti-Cloud-OptimierungSorgen Sie für weniger Komplexität und konsolidieren Sie Cloud-RessourcenKundenvertrauenErfahren Sie mehr über die Initiativen zum Thema Kundenvertrauen von FastlyDatenschutzSo schützen Sie die Daten Ihrer NutzerSustainability DashboardSehen Sie Ihren Stromverbrauch und Ihre Treibhausgasemissionen für die Fastly-Plattform

Wir geben Entwicklern die Zügel für die Entwicklung herausragender Erlebnisse in die Hand

Fastly kostenlos testen
EntwicklerEntwickeln Sie GroßartigesFast ForwardWir schaffen ein vertrauenswürdigeres InternetEntwicklertoolsHochmoderne Entwicklertools für gemeinschaftliches ArbeitenDeveloper SDKsProgrammieren Sie über die gleichen Services, die wir auch für die Erstellung von Fastly Produkten verwendenCommunityTauschen Sie sich mit Entwicklern aus aller Welt ausRegistrierenKostenlosen Entwickler-Account erstellen

Entwickeln Sie mit uns ein schnelles, sicheres und ansprechendes Internet

Gründe für eine Partnerschaft mit FastlyHelfen Sie bei der Bereitstellung sicherer, schneller und packender ErlebnisseCloud-PartnerEntdecken Sie die Vorteile einer Zusammenarbeit zwischen Fastly und Ihren Cloud-ServicesChannel-PartnerVerbessern Sie Ihr Produktangebot und Ihre Fertigkeiten mit Fastly-ProduktenTechnologie- und IntegrationspartnerEntdecken Sie unser Partnerökosystem
Login zum Partner PortalErhalten Sie Zugriff auf alle Fastly-PartnerressourcenPartner werdenSteigern Sie Ihre Umsatzchancen als Reseller oder durch Empfehlung von Fastly-ProduktenPartner findenHolen Sie sich Unterstützung bei der Suche nach dem richtigen Partner

Hilfe von Fastly

DokumentationHolen Sie mehr aus Fastly herausRessourcen-BibliothekEntdecken Sie unsere Datenblätter, Berichte und mehr.Fastly AcademyPraxisbezogenes Lernen mit Fastly-ProduktenLearning CenterErfahren Sie mehr zum Thema Internet-TechnologieBlogUnsere neuesten Gedanken und IdeenSicherheitsuntersuchungenMehr Sicherheit durch UntersuchungenDie Perspektive von Fastly Entdecken Sie Experten- und Branchen-Einblicke
Support-CenterWie können wir Ihnen helfen?Kontakt aufnehmenSprechen Sie mit uns
Zurück zum Blog

Folgen und abonnieren

Nur auf Englisch verfügbar

Diese Seite ist momentan nur auf Englisch verfügbar. Wir entschuldigen uns für die Unannehmlichkeiten. Bitte besuchen Sie diese Seite später noch einmal.

How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together

Pat Hickey

Principal Software Engineer, Fastly

WebAssemblyCompute

We believe WebAssembly will help define high-performing, secure edge compute. And when we open-sourced Lucet — the first WebAssembly runtime designed for edge computing — we knew it would be useful beyond the edge. This is one reason we formed the Bytecode Alliance, an open-source community focused on improving WebAssembly-based compilers, alongside Mozilla, Intel, and Red Hat.

The other high-performance WebAssembly runtime from the Bytecode Alliance is Wasmtime. It shares many core components with Lucet, and was developed at Mozilla during the period where Lucet was still a closed-source prototype. Thanks to the Bytecode Alliance, work is now underway to unite the powers of Lucet and Wasmtime — helping developers get started with fewer barriers, do more in one codebase, and better integrate existing languages and workflows. 

When this project is complete, Lucet will be able to leverage all of the support Wasmtime has for platforms like Mac OS and Windows, and Wasmtime will be able to leverage Lucet’s ahead-of-time compilation model. It’s a big win for each project.

Lucet was built to go beyond the browser to help us build a platform focused on security, speed, and lower resource usage. Lucet uses ahead-of-time compilation to create fast native code from WebAssembly modules — which works really well for sandboxing when you’re optimizing for speed, so you don’t have to compile every time you start. And for a number of domains, this ahead-of-time approach works well. But we know there’s more to it than that. Lucet was designed exclusively for Linux, and it hasn’t been easy to use it on Mac OS or Windows. Similarly, Lucet is used at Fastly in C and Rust programs, so we haven’t produced bindings to other languages. And that’s where our work with Wasmtime comes in. 

Wasmtime is designed primarily for just-in-time compilation, where native code is produced for a WebAssembly module in the same process as the code is executed. This is appropriate for many applications where ahead-of-time compilation is not as useful, like using WebAssembly to implement scripting or plugin systems. And Wasmtime has excellent support for other languages, like Ruby, Python, and .NET, which means it’ll be easier to integrate into your existing projects. We also believe in the power of Wasmtime’s speed and security: their team hasn’t taken any shortcuts here, and they share our values of prioritizing fast, safe execution of WebAssembly. 

This project is only the beginning of our collaboration with the Bytecode Alliance, and we’re already seeing new avenues surface. For example, we know many of you want to run locally on your laptops, servers, or CI systems, so you can more easily test if your edge compute applications are doing what you expect. We’re excited about the relevance this project has for that space — as it’s helping us lay the groundwork to potentially run local environments on Mac and Windows in the future. 

Combining the power of Lucet and Wasmtime exemplifies why the Bytecode Alliance formed: it specifically enables this kind of collaboration — aimed at making developers’ lives easier and  powering trustworthy computation on the edge and beyond. 

As always, we’ll keep you posted on any new developments and let you know when it launches. Until then, you can visit our Community forums to share any feedback or ideas, further explore our commitment to open-source projects, or read more about how to get involved with the Bytecode Alliance.

Sind Sie bereit, loszulegen?

Treten Sie noch heute mit uns in Kontakt
Experten kontaktieren