Increase Your Hit Ratio With This Simple Tip

If you're caching URLs that include user input, such as a search box, and the search is case insensitive, there's a really easy way to increase your hit ratio: convert the URL to lowercase.

# at the top of your VCL

import std;



...



sub vcl_recv {

if (req.url ~ "^/search\?") {

set req.url = std.tolower(req.url);

}

...

}