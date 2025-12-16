Accelerate Migrations: Introducing Direct Fetch for Fastly Object Storage Adam Carter, Jesse von Doom Accelerate your data migrations with Fastly's new Direct Fetch API for Object Storage. Transfer from S3-compatible sources directly, bypassing client limits. 08 settembre 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. 31 agosto 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. 19 agosto 2026

Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute Shaun Flagg Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins. 27 luglio 2026

Ottimizzare il computing per i sistemi agentici con la nuova funzionalità di inoltro delle richieste Ulyssa Mello Ottimizza le richieste backend a lunga esecuzione con la nuova funzionalità di handoff delle richieste di Fastly nel nostro Rust SDK, aumentando il throughput per gli agenti di IA e i carichi di lavoro complessi. 13 luglio 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. 24 giugno 2026

The Fastly C++ SDK is Now Generally Available Jesse von Doom Fastly's C++ SDK for Compute is now generally available, bringing native edge performance, WebAssembly security, and access to the vast C++ ecosystem. 23 giugno 2026

Python SDK Beta: come il linguaggio dell'IA diventa più veloce e sicuro con Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Grazie alla versione beta dell'SDK Python di Fastly, potrai utilizzare il tuo codice Python e i tuoi agenti IA anche sull'edge. Ottieni il massimo in termini di velocità, sicurezza e compatibilità standard con CPython. 02 giugno 2026

Fornisci agli agenti IA il Markdown che vogliono davvero Jonathan Speek I crawler IA preferiscono Markdown a HTML. Scopri come usare Fastly Compute per fornire Markdown pulito e in cache agli agenti di IA senza modificare l'origine. 28 maggio 2026

Why your code is safe from Copy Fail on Fastly Compute Terri Allegretto Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) puts shared Linux environments at risk—but Fastly Compute’s Wasm-based architecture avoids the vulnerability entirely. Here’s how. 01 maggio 2026

Supporting Google Private AI Compute with Privacy-Preserving Edge Infrastructure Ed Bender Learn how Fastly's privacy-preserving edge infrastructure supports Google Private AI Compute, enabling private and secure access to powerful Gemini models. 21 aprile 2026

Riduci i costi con software efficienti Ajay Bharadwaj Nuovi prezzi di Fastly Compute: paga solo per richieste & vCPU. Un codice efficiente riduce la bolletta e l'impronta di carbonio. Acquisto autonomo disponibile con ampi piani gratuiti. 07 aprile 2026

Fastly è stata classificata come leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 sulle piattaforme di sviluppo edge Jesse von Doom Fastly è leader nel report Forrester Wave™ 2026 dedicata alle piattaforme di sviluppo edge, con un punteggio di 5 su 5 per le prestazioni e l'esperienza degli sviluppatori. Leggi il report. 24 marzo 2026

What's New in the Fastly Extension for Raycast Jonathan Speek Manage Fastly Compute data stores (KV, Config, Secret), ACLs, and view audit logs with 5 powerful new commands in the Fastly Raycast extension. 17 marzo 2026

Building an AI Gateway on Fastly Compute Jonathan Speek Route multi-provider LLM requests at the edge. Build a low-latency, policy-driven AI Gateway on Fastly Compute for fast, cost-efficient AI apps. 10 marzo 2026

Agenti di IA su Fastly Compute: come funziona e perché è sicuro Kay Sawada, Solution Architect Enterprise di Fastly Scopri come eseguire agenti IA su Fastly Compute, sfruttando l'edge per una bassa latenza e le sandbox WebAssembly per velocità e sicurezza di livello enterprise. 28 gennaio 2026

Break Free from ESI Lock-in: Learn How to Migrate Today with Fastly Tyler McMullen Migrate your legacy ESI to Fastly Compute. End vendor lock-in, run your ESI on a high-performance engine, and transition to a fully programmable edge. 26 gennaio 2026

Lightweight Latency Measurement with Server-Timing Leon Brocard Measure end-to-end request latency with Server-Timing. See how origin, Fastly Compute, and CDN delivery timings appear in browser dev tools. 20 gennaio 2026

Beyond CRUD: Advanced Features of Fastly’s KV Store Katsuyuki Omuro Go beyond CRUD with Fastly’s KV Store. Use metadata, generation markers and TTL to build faster, safer edge applications. 05 gennaio 2026