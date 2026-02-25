CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry Thom Shutt Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance. 09 settembre 2026

Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. 02 settembre 2026

Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. 31 agosto 2026

Online Sports’ Shadow Audience John Agger Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure. 07 agosto 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. 04 agosto 2026

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity John Agger As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage. 22 luglio 2026

MoQ nella corsia veloce Luke Curley Che cosa hanno in comune la Formula 1, i droni e il live streaming? In questo post, Luke Curley, co-creatore di MoQ, esplora come Media over QUIC stia ridefinendo la distribuzione dei media a bassa latenza. 14 luglio 2026

World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out) Austin Spires, Ashley Hurwitz What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network. 30 giugno 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. 29 giugno 2026

Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming David King, Ashley Hurwitz Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player. 16 giugno 2026

Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge Omeed Nosrati, Leigh Clancy, + 1 more Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete. 10 giugno 2026

Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale Joan Jenkins Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico. 09 giugno 2026

Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership Marshall Erwin CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement. 20 maggio 2026

Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI? Natalie Griffeth, David King I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione. 14 maggio 2026

Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next Ashley Hurwitz, John Agger Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure. 11 maggio 2026

L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale Ashley Hurwitz, David King Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività. 07 maggio 2026

Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly David King, Natalie Griffeth Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi. 16 aprile 2026

Che cos'è CVE-2026-23869? Un allarme di sicurezza di React Server Components Matthew Mathur, Team di ricerca sulla sicurezza di Fastly CVE-2026-23869: vulnerabilità ad alta gravità Denial of service nei React Server Components. Scopri gli impatti, le versioni interessate e ottieni protezione immediata con una patch virtuale. 09 aprile 2026

Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here James Nguyen, Alejandro Medrano The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture. 12 marzo 2026