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CMCDv2: Leveling Up Your Video Streaming Telemetry
Elevate your video streaming telemetry with CMCDv2. Discover how Request, Response, and Event modes offer deeper, full-stack insights into viewer performance.
Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
Online Sports’ Shadow Audience
Piracy, bots, and AI-driven attacks shadowed the 2026 World Cup. Here's what the traffic data reveals — and what it means for infrastructure.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity
As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage.
MoQ nella corsia veloce
Che cosa hanno in comune la Formula 1, i droni e il live streaming? In questo post, Luke Curley, co-creatore di MoQ, esplora come Media over QUIC stia ridefinendo la distribuzione dei media a bassa latenza.
World Cup Viewership: What Keeps Fans Watching (and Tuning Out)
What drives World Cup viewership? We analyzed global streaming traffic trends, from halftime dips to star players and nail-biting finishes, on our edge network.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
Il credential stuffing è il vero boss finale per le piattaforme di gaming
Il credential stuffing minaccia la fiducia dei player e i ricavi nel gaming. Scopri come fermare gli attacchi di acquisizione dell'account ai bordi della rete senza compromettere l’esperienza del player.
Come Fastly e Skyfire rendono possibile un commercio agentico affidabile all'edge
Scopri come Fastly e Skyfire aiutano le aziende a verificare gli agenti di IA, abilitare i pagamenti e applicare un accesso affidabile ai bordi della rete.
Bot Defense è il minimo indispensabile. Il traffico automatico richiede una strategia aziendale
Le aziende hanno bisogno di più del semplice blocco dei bot con l'aumento del traffico IA. Scopri come distinguere le interazioni di IA preziose dai rischi e costruire una strategia per il traffico automatico.
Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership
CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement.
Il settore dell’e-commerce nell’era dell’IA: è arrivata l’ondata degli agenti AI?
I bot di IA stanno invadendo l’e-commerce. Scopri come trasformare la tua strategia per i bot, passando dal blocco alla governance strategica, alla visibilità e alla monetizzazione.
Why iGaming Infrastructure is Breaking and What Comes Next
Real-time betting demands ultra-low latency. Learn how edge infrastructure helps iGaming platforms scale securely and perform under pressure.
L’industria editoriale nell’era dell’IA: perché la strategia per i bot ora è una strategia aziendale
Quasi la metà del traffico di rete è ormai costituita da bot. Scopri come l’IA sta costringendo gli editori a ripensare il traffico, la visibilità e il futuro della loro attività.
Quasi la metà del web non è umana: il Threat Insight Report di Fastly
Il Threat Insight Report di Fastly rivela che il 49% del traffico web è costituito da bot, il 99% dei quali è indesiderato. Scopri come evolvere la tua strategia per i bot per gestire sicurezza e costi.
Che cos'è CVE-2026-23869? Un allarme di sicurezza di React Server Components
CVE-2026-23869: vulnerabilità ad alta gravità Denial of service nei React Server Components. Scopri gli impatti, le versioni interessate e ottieni protezione immediata con una patch virtuale.
Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes Retires – Where to Go From Here
The Ingress NGINX Controller for Kubernetes is retiring in March 2026. Learn your migration options to the Gateway API or HAProxy to maintain security and long-term architecture.
La tassa sulla velocità dell’IA: i costi nascosti di sicurezza dell’adozione AI-first
Le organizzazioni basate sull'IA affrontano tempi di recupero più lunghi, costi di breach più elevati e superfici di attacco in espansione. Scopri come ridurre i rischi di sicurezza dell'IA e costruire un'infrastruttura IA sicura